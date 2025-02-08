ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Alabama-Arkansas prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Alabama-Arkansas.

The big spread of conference college basketball on Saturday includes this SEC game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Arkansas Razorbacks. Alabama is very much in contention for a No. 1 seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Alabama is widely viewed as one of the top three teams in the country. The Tide are more likely than not to be a No. 1 seed. If they lose just two more games in the regular season — nothing more — they should lock down that top seed spot in the bracket. If Alabama loses three more games, the No. 1 seed spot would be in jeopardy if a top-seed contender gets hot and zooms into position. The Tide should like where they currently reside, but this is not a done deal with five weeks still to go before Selection Sunday.

Arkansas has really helped itself the past week with two road wins, first at Kentucky over the past weekend and then at Texas in the middle of the week. Arkansas halted its downward slide and gained two good SEC road wins to improve its overall portfolio. Arkansas went from being on the bad side of the bubble — clearly out of the NCAA Tournament — to the middle of the bubble, where the Razorbacks are not guaranteed anything but at least have a chance to make a run at a March Madness berth. Coach John Calipari might finally be getting through to his team after clearly failing to find answers in the first three weeks of the SEC basketball conference season. A win here versus Alabama would put the Hogs on the good side of the bubble.

Here are the Alabama-Arkansas College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Alabama-Arkansas Odds

Alabama: -6.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -245

Arkansas: +6.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +198

Over: 163.5 (-110)

Under: 163.5 (-110)

How to Watch Alabama vs Arkansas

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN

Why Alabama Will Cover The Spread/Win

Alabama is in position to be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. This does not happen by accident. A team has to be really good to rise to the top of the NCAA Tournament's seed list. Alabama has won on the road at Texas A&M, Kentucky, North Carolina, and Mississippi State, among other places. It has beaten Houston on a neutral floor. It has beaten Illinois, Oklahoma and Georgia at home. There are so many good wins on this resume that it's impossible to ignore how formidable the Crimson Tide can be.

Arkansas is a decent team, but the Hogs are not uniquely better or stronger than the various good teams the Tide have already faced away from home this season. Alabama is battle-tested, and that should matter.

Why Arkansas Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Hogs might have figured out what they were doing wrong for most of the SEC season. This team could not tie its shoelaces for the month of January, but as soon as the calendar turned to February, Arkansas has looked like a very good team. The Kentucky win on February 1 was a turning point. The win at Texas a few days later showed that the Kentucky game was more than just an isolated instance. Arkansas really has achieved a transformation, and now that the Razorbacks are playing well, their prospects look a lot better, especially on their home floor. This will be a deafening environment at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas will be hard to deal with in front of a fierce partisan crowd.

Final Alabama-Arkansas Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Arkansas, but Alabama naturally has the ability to win convincingly. This game is best suited to a live bet, not a pregame play.

Final Alabama-Arkansas Prediction & Pick: Arkansas +6.5