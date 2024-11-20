ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Illinois-Alabama prediction and pick.

Illinois and Alabama are in very uncertain places right now, albeit for different sets of reasons. Illinois is a largely unknown team in terms of how good it is, but not because of its on-court performances in its first three games. Illinois simply hasn't challenged itself yet, playing three buy games against cupcake-level opponents. This is the first really big test for Brad Underwood's team, and we will all get to find out what the Illini's new roster is capable of in this road game in Tuscaloosa.

Alabama is a mysterious team more because of its actual on-court displays. Alabama came into the season as a Final Four favorite and a leading contender for the national championship. This was based on the fact that Bama made the 2024 Final Four, the first Final Four in school history, and brought back Mark Sears, the tremendous guard who has a claim to being the best player in the country. He was sensational in the Final Four loss to eventual national champion UConn and was a pillar of strength for the Crimson Tide in their deep March Madness run last spring. Having him on the court was — and is — supposed to lift Alabama to a great height.

Yet, we haven't seen it so far this season. Alabama has struggled with small-conference opponents, winning by under 10 points against both Arkansas State and McNeese. Those are teams Alabama should be beating by 20 or more points if everything is going right and the Tide are playing at their expected standard. Alabama then lost by nine to a Purdue team which lacks Zach Edey. If Alabama and Purdue had met at last season's Final Four (in the national championship game), Alabama would never have been favored to win given the presence of Edey in the middle. Without Edey, Alabama went off in that game as a moneyline favorite (-145). Yet, Bama was clearly second-best against the Boilermakers. Sears struggled for Alabama, going 5-15 from the field and just 1-6 from 3-point range with four turnovers. Mark Sears has to play like the best player in the country for this Alabama team to realize its potential. The season is early, but Alabama already has endured some adversity and needs to respond big here against Illinois at home.

How to Watch Illinois vs Alabama

Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

TV: SEC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Illinois Will Cover The Spread/Win

The spread is more than just a few points. Illinois just has to keep this game moderately close and it should cover. Given the way Alabama has played, with Mark Sears not flourishing and the role players struggling to find a comfort zone in the early weeks of the season, it seems that Illinois should definitely be the side you should lean to.

Why Alabama Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Crimson Tide know they haven't played well. They are going to get things fixed. Nate Oats is an elite college basketball coach. He will make the relevant adjustments needed to get his team to play better. Mark Sears is due for a breakout game. Also, having played Purdue should help Alabama learn and grow for this game. Illinois has played three cupcakes and might not be ready for Alabama's best game if the Tide manage to self-correct.

Final Illinois-Alabama Prediction & Pick

The spread is high for a Bama team which has not played well, but we don't know how Illinois will react if the Tide get out to a solid early lead. There are just too many question marks here. Pass on this one.

Final Illinois-Alabama Prediction & Pick: Illinois +8.5