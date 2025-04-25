ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Angels hit the road as they face the Minnesota Twins. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Angels-Twins prediction and pick.

The Angels enter the series sitting at 12-12 on the year, which places them in fourth in the AL West. In their most recent series, they lost two of three to the Pirates at home. Meanwhile, the Twins enter the series at 9-16 on the year. That places them in fourth in the AL Central. In their most recent series, they took two of three from the Chicago White Sox.

The Angels and Twins face off in game one of the series on Friday.

Angels-Twins Projected Starters

Yusei Kikuchi vs. Simeon Woods Richardson

Yusei Kikuchi (0-3) with a 3.38 ERA and a 1.26 WHIP.

Last Start: Kikuchi went 5.1 innings, giving up five hits and four walks. He would strike out six batters and give up one unearned run. Still, he took the no-decision as the Angels defeated the Giants 5-4.

Away Splits: Kikuchi is 0-3 with a 4.13 ERA on the road this year. He also has a .212 opponent batting average on the road.

Simeon Woods Richardson (1-2) with a 4.74 ERA and a 1.63 WHIP.

Last Start: Woods Richardson went 4.1 innings, giving up seven hits, a walk, and a home run. He would strike out three batters, but also give up three runs and take the loss to the Braves.

Home Splits: Woods Richardson is 1-0 at home with a 1.80 ERA and a .250 opponent batting average this year.

Here are the Angels-Twins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Angels-Twins Odds

Los Angeles Angels: -1.5 (+168)

Moneyline: +102

Minnesota Twins: +1.5 (-205)

Moneyline: -120

Over: 8 (-122)

Under: 8 (+100)

How to Watch Angels vs. Twins

Time: 2:10 PM ET/ 11:10 AM PT

TV: FDSNW/MNNT

Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Angels are led by Mike Trout. Trout is hitting just .172 this year but with a .275 OBP. He has a double, a triple, eight home runs, 16 RBIs, two stolen bases, and 13 runs scored this year. Meanwhile, Jo Addell has also been solid. He is hitting just .209 with a .264 OBP, but he has four doubles, two home runs, 13 RBIs, and four runs scored. Logan O'Hoppe has also been solid. He is hitting .282 this year with a double, six home runs, 11 RBIs, and nine runs scored.

Further, Jorge Soler has hit well this season. Soler is hitting .250 with a .306 OBP. He has five doubles, four home runs, nine RBIs, and nine runs scored this year. Finally, Nolan Schauel is hitting .256 with a .323 OBP. He has four doubles, a triple, two home runs, eight RBIs, and ten runs scored this year.

Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win

Ty France has led the way for the Twins this year. He is hitting .233 with a .327. France has three doubles, two home runs, 12 RBIs, and nine runs scored this year. Meanwhile, Harrison Bader is hitting .226 with a .314 OBP. He has a double, three home runs, 12 RBIs, and six runs scored this year. Byron Buxton has scored well this year, scoring 18 times. He is hitting .225 with a .263 OBP. Buxton also has four doubles, a triple, five home runs, 12 RBIs, and five stolen bases.

Meanwhile, Trevor Larnach has hit just .210 this year, but with a .316 OBP. He has a double, three home runs, nine RBIs, and 13 runs scored. Finally, Carlos Correa is hitting just .167, but has a .222 OBP. He has six doubles, a home run, five RBIs, and seven runs scored this year.

Final Angels-Twins Prediction & Pick

Yusei Kikuchi has been solid in his last two starts. In his first three starts of the year, Kikuchi gave up ten runs in 18 innings with the Angels losing all three games. In his last two games, he has pitched 11.1 innings, giving up two runs with just one earned run. The Angels are also 1-1 in those two games. The current Twins have 62 career at-bats against Yusei Kikuchi. They have gone 16-62 with five walks and two RBIs. Carlos Correa has had the most success against Kikuchi, going 11-23 with two doubles, a triple, two walks, and two RBIs.

Meanwhile, the Twins are 2-2 when Simeon Woods Richardson has pitched this year. He has not pitched deep into games, with his longest outing being 5.2 innings. Still, he has two games giving up two or fewer runs. Current members of the Angels have just eight at-bats against Woods Richardson, going 1-8 with a double and two walks. Further, both teams have not hit well this year, but the Angels are scoring at a much better pace and creating more scoring opportunities. That will be the difference in this one.

Final Angels-Twins Prediction & Pick: Angels ML (+102)