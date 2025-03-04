ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Arizona State-Arizona prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Arizona State-Arizona.

The Arizona State Sun Devils will not make the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Coach Bobby Hurley has been through an absolutely brutal year marked by problematic players, some wrenching losses, and familiar offensive struggles. Arizona State played well early in the season, and its offense looked good in significant wins over good teams, New Mexico and Saint Mary's. ASU had real hope of being able to make the NCAA Tournament once again. However, in Big 12 play, everything collapsed for the Devils, who plummeted into the lower half of the conference standings and never really recovered. Now Arizona State can only try to play spoiler for rival Arizona in a late-season game. Arizona State's season is lost, but the Sun Devils can hurt Arizona's NCAA Tournament seeding and at least walk away with a victory over a team they hate. That's what they have left to play for as the season winds down.

Here are the Arizona State-Arizona College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Arizona State-Arizona Odds

Arizona State: +17.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +1200

Arizona: -17.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -3000

Over: 155.5 (-106)

Under: 155.5 (-114)

How to Watch Arizona State vs Arizona

Time: 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN

Why Arizona State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Arizona State is not a good team. Arizona is a good team. Why pick ASU? Simple: This is a rivalry game. These teams loathe each other. Arizona State will be propelled by emotion and rivalry-game passions. The spread is huge. Yes, the game is in Tucson, but the first game between these teams was close and competitive with three minutes left in regulation before Arizona pulled away. Arizona State could lose this game by 17 points but still cover the spread. Given that ASU will treat this game as its Super Bowl — the last really important game of a season which has gone down the tubes — the Devils have a good chance of covering.

Why Arizona Will Cover The Spread/Win

Arizona State no longer has BJ Freeman, who was kicked off the team. He was part of the ASU team which played a competitive game against Arizona a few weeks ago. He was also part of the late-game incident which sparked a very heated set of interactions between the two sides. ASU, being shorthanded, might not be able to last 40 minutes against Arizona on the road in Tucson. The Wildcats have the capacity to win this game by 25 or more points against an opponent which will run out of gas. Arizona, like any rival, wants to be able to really kick an opponent when it is down. This is the game, the moment, in which Arizona can really send a message to Arizona State and revel in the Sun Devils' fragility, lack of depth, and overall misfortune. Don't assume that just because this is a rivalry game, it will be close. This situation sets up really well for Arizona on its home floor.

Final Arizona State-Arizona Prediction & Pick

The spread is large, and there's no doubt that in a rivalry game, it is easy to lean to an underdog with a number this big. However, ASU's lack of depth has to be considered. We think you should avoid a pregame bet. Wait for halftime and see where this game stands. Then consider a live play.

