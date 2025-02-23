ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Arizona State Kansas State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Arizona State Kansas State.

The Kansas State Wildcats had a very brief life on the bubble. They were beating good teams left and right, taking down Iowa State, Arizona, and Kansas. They were making a surge in the Big 12 Conference which propelled them into the discussion for the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Then, however, a road trip to the state of Utah crushed them. They lost to BYU eight days ago and then lost the turnaround game to Utah in Salt Lake City last Monday. If their bubble hasn't burst, let's put it this way: KSU has to win every remaining game up to the Big 12 Tournament championship game to have any shot at an at-large bid. The Wildcats are paying the price for their horrendous nonconference season.

Here are the Arizona State-Kansas State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Arizona State-Kansas State Odds

Arizona State: +6.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +230

Kansas State: -6.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -285

Over: 145.5 (-115)

Under: 145.5 (-105)

How to Watch Arizona State vs Kansas State

Time: 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN Plus

Why Arizona State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kansas State just got onto the bubble and then, as soon as it did, fell back off the bubble with those very costly losses to BYU and Utah. This is a demoralized team, and with the spread being 6.5 instead of, say, 4.5 or 3.5 points, Arizona State can certainly stay close here. If you do think ASU will not compete and that the Sun Devils are a bad team, do note that ASU very nearly beat Texas Tech — a very good team — on the road earlier in February. The Devils took Tech into double overtime before finally losing. This is not a good ASU team, but it's a team which has continued to battle for head coach Bobby Hurley. It's not a team which has quit on its season, and that's a very important detail to note.

Why Kansas State Will Cover The Spread/Win

We previewed the matchup when these teams met in Tempe (Arizona) in early February. We wrote at the time, “Arizona State had a miserable Saturday at home in Tempe. The Sun Devils played archrival Arizona on even terms for 36 minutes but then watched the Wildcats pull away late for a win. ASU head coach Bobby Hurley encountered a swift and negative national reaction for pulling his team off the floor and not shaking the hand of Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd at the end of the game. There was an incident late in the game in which ASU guard BJ Freeman head-butted Arizona's Caleb Love. The fact that Hurley did not shake the opposing coach's hand even though his own player was in the wrong for a late-game incident was definitely a bad look. It will be interesting to see what kind of attitude ASU brings to the floor for this game against Kansas State.”

We did not offer an official pick, recommending that bettors stay away from the game. However, we did lean to the KSU moneyline and were correct. It is hard to shake the notion that Arizona State has seen its season go sour, and that it has hurt the locker room and the team's ability to play as effectively and consistently as it needs to. Kansas State hasn't played since Monday. The Wildcats had a chance to come home and get a much-needed rest. You should see KSU play with a ton of energy at home. The Wildcats should win by 10-12 points.

Final Arizona State-Kansas State Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Kansas State, but since KSU is now no longer a bubble team — that dream died in Utah one week ago — we're not certain KSU will cover the number. Wait for a possible live bet here.

Final Arizona State-Kansas State Prediction & Pick: Kansas State -6.5