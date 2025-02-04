ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Kansas State Arizona State prediction and pick.

Find out how to watch Kansas State-Arizona State.

The Kansas State Wildcats were having a terrible college basketball season. They are still in huge trouble in terms of missing the NCAA Tournament. They will need to win the Big 12 Tournament to go to March Madness. They spent multiple months squandering quite a lot of talent. This team was arguably the single most disappointing squad in all of college basketball in mid-January. KSU made big investments in the transfer portal and has not gotten any meaningful return on its investment. Yet, as bad as the season has been, at least the Wildcats might finally be figuring out how to play together. KSU is on a three-game winning streak, and beyond that, the Wildcats have won their games convincingly. Kansas State is a team no one else in the Big 12 wants to play right now. This group hopes it can sustain momentum instead of briefly soaring but then coming back down to earth.

Arizona State had a miserable Saturday at home in Tempe. The Sun Devils played archrival Arizona on even terms for 36 minutes but then watched the Wildcats pull away late for a win. ASU head coach Bobby Hurley encountered a swift and negative national reaction for pulling his team off the floor and not shaking the hand of Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd at the end of the game. There was an incident late in the game in which ASU guard BJ Freeman head-butted Arizona's Caleb Love. The fact that Hurley did not shake the opposing coach's hand even though his own player was in the wrong for a late-game incident was definitely a bad look. It will be interesting to see what kind of attitude ASU brings to the floor for this game against Kansas State.

Here are the Kansas State-Arizona State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Kansas State-Arizona State Odds

Kansas State: +1.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +106

Arizona State: -1.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -128

Over: 140.5 (-115)

Under: 140.5 (-105)

How to Watch Kansas State vs Arizona State

Time: 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN Plus

Why Kansas State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kansas State hasn't merely won three games in a row; the Wildcats have been smoking their opponents, winning three games by double-digit margins. Kansas State just demolished Iowa State on the road in Hilton Coliseum. That is hard to do, but KSU made it look easy. Coach Jerome Tang has stayed patient with this team in ways many other coaches wouldn't. He has tinkered with his lineup and now has a fully functioning machine. With KSU playing at this level on a consistent basis, it's hard to understand why the Wildcats struggled so much in November and December. At least, though, Kansas State found the winning formula before the end of the season. That will help KSU cover.

Why Arizona State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Arizona State has to be irate and furious after losing to Arizona down the stretch and watching that game slip away. Arizona State has been a very competitive team this year. Losing to Arizona hurt, but the Sun Devils were right there with a chance to win late. If ASU can turn that Arizona game into a teachable moment and a successfully learned lesson, it will play hard for 40 minutes here and get a crucial win.

Final Kansas State-Arizona State Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Kansas State, but these are two inconsistent teams with upside. Will KSU be emotionally spent after its win at Iowa State? Will ASU be emotionally spent after its exhausting loss to Arizona? Maybe wait for a live bet on this one.

Final Kansas State-Arizona State Prediction & Pick: Kansas State moneyline