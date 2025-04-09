ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Houston Astros are on the road to take on the Seattle Mariners Wednesday night. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Astros-Mariners prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Astros-Mariners Projected Starters

Hunter Brown vs. Luis F. Castillo

Hunter Brown (1-1) with a 3.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 12.0 innings pitched, 3 walks, 15 strikeouts, .214 oBA

Last Start: at Minnesota Twins: Win, 6.0 innings pitched, 5 hits, 2 runs, 0 walks, 8 strikeouts

Away Splits: See above

Luis F. Castillo is making his second start of the season.

Last Start: at San Francisco Giants: No Decision, 3.0 innings, 6 hits, 3 runs, 2 walks, 2 strikeouts

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Astros-Mariners Odds

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+128)

Moneyline: -132

Seattle Mariners: +1.5 (-154)

Moneyline: +112

Over: 7.5 (-110)

Under: 7.5 (-110)

How to Watch Astros vs. Mariners

Time: 4:10 PM ET/1:10 PM PT

TV: Space City Home Network, Root Sports Northwest

Why The Astros Will Cover The Spread/Win

Houston will hand the ball to Hunter Brown. He is quietly one of the better pitchers in the American League. The right-handed pitcher has had two great starts, against two pretty good teams. Wednesday is a great chance for him to make it three in a row. Seattle entered Tuesday with the sixth-lowest batting average, sixth-lowest slugging percentage, and the sixth-fewest runs scored. If Brown can take advantage of a struggling offensive team, the Astros will be able to win this game.

Luis F. Castillo had a rough first start this season. He allowed three runs on six hits over just three innings pitched. Castillo did not get many whiffs, and he struggled to get his opponent to chase out of the zone. What that means is his pitchers were flat and/or predictable. The Astros are hitting a little bit better since the beginning of the season, so they should be able to put a few runs on the board in this game. If that is the case, it would not be surprising to see Houston cover the spread.

Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win

Seattle is doing a pretty good job on the mound this season. They are pitching to the tune of a 3.94 ERA, and their bullpen has a 3.54 ERA. The relief pitchers are who the Mariners will really need Wednesday afternoon. Castillo should not be expected to go very deep into the game. However, if he can hand the ball to the bullpen with the game in striking distance, or with the lead, Seattle will be in a fantastic position to win this game at home.

The Mariners have to take advantage of the Astros poor hitting. On the season, Houston ranks 27th in batting average, last in OPS, 24th in home runs, and last in runs scored. The Astros are not the same offensive team that they have been in the past. The losses of Kyle Tucker and Alex Bregman are clearly effecting the team a lot more than they thought it would. With that, Seattle should not have any problem holding the Astros to a lower score. This would help them win the game.

Final Astros-Mariners Prediction & Pick

This game is going to be close and low scoring. However, I like Hunter Brown a lot better than Luis F. Castillo. For that reason, I will take the Astros to win this game.

Final Astros-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Astros ML (-132)