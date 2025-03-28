ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Athletics of northern California hit the road to take on the Seattle Mariners Friday night. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Athletics-Mariners prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Athletics-Mariners Projected Starters

Jeffrey Springs vs. Luis Castillo

Both pitchers will be making their first start of the 2025 season.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Athletics-Mariners Odds

Athletics: +1.5 (-178)

Moneyline: +130

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -154

Over: 7 (-118)

Under: 7 (-104)

How to Watch Athletics vs. Mariners

Time: 9:40 PM ET/6:40 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports California, Root Sports Northwest

Time: 9:40 PM ET/6:40 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports California, Root Sports Northwest

Why The Athletics Will Cover The Spread/Win

Jeffrey Springs gets the ball, and he was able to make seven starts at the end of the 2024 season. In those starts, the lefty had a 3.27 ERA through 33.0 innings pitched, Additionally, he struck out 37 batters while owning an ERA+ of 123. The injury did not seem to have a big effect on him when he came back, so there should not be any concern this season. He did not have the best spring training, but Springs has been very good in the regular season since 2021. If he can have good start to begin the year, the Athletics will be in good position to win.

The Athletics only offense on opening day came off the bat of Tyler Soderstrom. The first baseman hit two home runs for the only two runs the Athletics were able to score. He also had two of the team's three hits. Jacob Wilson had the other hit. However, the Athletics have some good hitters on their team. Brent Rooker is a big home run threat, Lawrence Butler is very solid, and Shea Langeliers is very good. If the Athletics can have a better offensive game, they will have a great chance to win this game on the road.

Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win

Luis Castillo is a solid pitcher. The Mariners basically have two aces with him as their number two pitcher. Castillo has had eight straight seasons with an ERA under 4.00, and he has had a 9.0 K/9 or better in seven of his eight seasons. His command has only gotten better as the years went on, so Castillo should still be a valuable pitcher. He had a solid spring, but he will look to strikeout more batters in this one. If he can go five or six strong innings, the Mariners will be in a great position to win this game by at least two runs.

Seattle played well offensively in game one. Jorge Polanco had three hits, including a home run. Randy Arozarena also homered. The best part of their offense was they struck out just seven times while walking seven times. This is a team that led the MLB in strikeouts last season, so having only seven in game one should count as a win. They will always collect their walks, so if the Mariners can limit their strikeouts in this game, they will be in good shape.

Final Athletics-Mariners Prediction & Pick

The Athletics can be hard to trust. They are a better team this season, there is no doubt about that. However, the Mariners are a real threat to win the AL West this season. With Castillo on the mound, I will take the Mariners to win.

Final Athletics-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Mariners ML (-154)