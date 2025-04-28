ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Athletics are on the road to take on the Texas Rangers Monday night. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with a Athletics-Rangers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Athletics-Rangers Projected Starters

J.P. Sears vs. Patrick Corbin

J.P. Sears (3-2) with a 3.21 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 28.0 innings pitched, 6 walks, 23 strikeouts, .231 oBA

Last Start: vs. Texas Rangers: Win, 5.0 innings pitched, 5 hits, 2 runs, 1 walk, 5 strikeouts

Away Splits: 3 starts, 2.37 ERA, 0.95 ERA, 19.0 innings pitched, 4 walks, 11 strikeouts, .200 oBA

Patrick Corbin (2-0) with a 3.77 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 14.1 innings pitched, 5 walks, 10 strikeouts, .293 oBA

Last Start: at Athletics: Win, 5.0 innings pitched, 7 hits, 2 runs, 2 walks, 4 strikeouts

Home Splits: 1 start, 5.1 innings pitched, 5 hits, 1 run, 1 walk, 6 strikeouts

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Athletics-Rangers Odds

Athletics: -1.5 (+155)

Moneyline: -102

Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-188)

Moneyline: -116

Over: 9.5 (+104)

Under: 9.5 (-128)

How to Watch Athletics vs. Rangers

Time: 8:05 PM ET/5:05 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports California, Rangers Sports Network

Why The Athletics Will Cover The Spread/Win

In the first series, the Athletics were able to beat the Rangers twice in the three-game series. In those three games, the A's held Texas to 13 runs. On the season, the Rangers have scored the fewest total runs in the MLB, and they do not hit for a super high average. They struggle to get anything going on offense, and that is why the Athletics won the series. If the Rangers continue their scoring struggles, the Athletics are going to win another series, starting with Monday night.

J.P. Sears has been very good for the Athletics this season. In his five starts this year, the left-hander has not allowed more than three earned runs in any of them. In his last start against the Rangers, Sears was able to hold them to two runs en route to a win. He has been able to attack the zone all season, and he is successful because of it. If he can keep up the good work, the Athletics will be in a great position to win this game.

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rangers are a much better team at home this season. They are 10-3 at Globe Life Field, compared to 5-10 on the road. At home this season, Texas has a much higher batting average, a better OPS, and they have scored more runs. On the mound, their ERA is well under 3.00, and opponents are hitting under .200 off them. Texas is going to have a great day on the mound. If their bats can start to pick it up a bit, they will be able to beat the Athletics.

Texas is handing the ball to Patrick Corbin. He has struggling a lot in recent years, but the Rangers have gotten the best out of him this year. Corbin has allowed a low average exit velocity, he has a high chase rate, a low barrel percentage, and a low hard-hit percentage. He will not get a lot of strikeouts, but he does create some weak contact. If he can have another good start, Texas will be in good shape.

Final Athletics-Rangers Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a good game. However, I think the Athletics will come out on top. I still do not fully trust Patrick Corbin, so I will take the A's to win this game straight up.

Final Athletics-Rangers Prediction & Pick: A's ML (-102)