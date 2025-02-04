ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Colorado Avalanche head north of the border to take on the Vancouver Canucks Tuesday night. Below we will continue our NHL odds series with an Avalanche-Canucks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Avalanche-Canucks NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Avalanche-Canucks Odds

Colorado Avalanche: -1.5 (+186)

Moneyline: -137

Vancouver Canucks: +1.5 (-235)

Moneyline: +114

Over: 5.5 (-124)

Under: 5.5 (+102)

How To Watch Avalanche vs. Canucks

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: Altitude Sports, Sportsnet Pacific

Why the Avalanche Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Avalanche have a great chance to play well in the defensive zone Tuesday night. Vancouver scores just 2.83 goals per game this season. Along with that, the Canucks take just over 25 shots per night. They do not take a lot of chances at the net in the offensive zone, and their scoring pays for it. Colorado just has to make some saves or block some shots if they want to win this game. They do that, and it will be easy for them to grab a road win.

Colorado has won their last two games. Both of those games were shutouts, as well. Their play in the defensive zone has been very solid. In those two games, Colorado has allowed just 19 and 24 total shots, and they have done a good job staying out of the penalty box. These are the two things that has to happen against the Canucks. If Colorado can find a way to keep the shots low for the Canucks, and play clean hockey, they will be able to win this game on the road.

Why the Canucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

As mentioned, Vancouver does not score a lot of goals per game. However, that does not mean they have a bad offensive attack. The Canucks are seventh in the NHL in shot percentage. They make 11.1 percent of their shots, and they have the 12th best power play percentage. The Canucks just need to take more shots on net. Colorado does allow over three goals per game, and their goalies do not have the best save percentage. If the Canucks can put pucks on net in this game, they will be able to put up goals and win this game.

Vancouver has lost their last two games, but they won the three games previous. In those three wins, the Canucks were great in the defensive zone. They allowed just four total goals, so their defensive zone play was great. Along with that, the Canucks allowed more than three goals just once in their last five games. In the first game against the Avalanche, the Canucks allowed just one goal, and their goalie made 30 saves on 31 shots. If the Canucks can have another good game in the defensive zone, they will be able to win this game.

Final Avalanche-Canucks Prediction & Pick

The Avalanche are playing better hockey right now. That is evident by their two shutouts in a row. Colorado has to keep up that type of play, and I think that will be the case Tuesday night. I do like the Avalanche to win this game. It is going to be close, though. For that reason, I am going to stick to the moneyline Tuesday night.

Final Avalanche-Canucks Prediction & Pick: Avalanche ML (-137)