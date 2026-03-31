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We're back to finish the NBA Tuesday slate of action with another prediction and pick for this Western Conference night-cap. The Portland Trail Blazers (38-38) will visit the Los Angeles Clippers (39-36) in their third meeting of the season, Los Angeles leading 2-0. Check our NBA odds series for the Blazers-Clippers prediction and pick.

The Portland Trail Blazers are ninth in the Western Conference standings, clinching play-in position following their most recent 123-88 win over the Washington Wizards. They've gone a solid 7-3 over their last 10 games coming in looking for their first win over the Clippers.

The Los Angeles Clippers hold the eight-spot in the Western standings following their most recent 127-113 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Following a four-game losing skid, they've won five consecutive games heading into this one and hope to earn a third-straight home win.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Blazers vs. Clippers Odds

Portland Trail Blazers: +5.5 (-115)

Los Angeles Clippers: -5.5 (-105)

Over: 227.5 (-110)

Under: 227.5 (-110)

Blazers vs. Clippers Key Injuries

Portland: Jerami Grant (calf – OUT) / Vit Krejci (calf – OUT) / Damian Lillard (achilles – OUT) / Shaedon Sharpe (fibula – OUT)

Los Angeles: Bradley Beal (hip – OUT) / Isaiah Jackson (ankle – OUT) / Yanic Konan Niederhauser (foot – OUT)

Blazers vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Los Angeles Clippers are 21-15 at home this season. The Portland Trail Blazers are 17-21 on the road.

The Clippers are 27-14 when listed as betting favorites. The Blazers have gone 13-29 as underdogs.

The Clippers are 39-36 ATS overall, 20-16 ATS at home. The Blazers are 40-35-1 ATS overall, 17-20-1 ATS on the road.

The Clippers are 9-1 in their last 10 games against the Blazers. Both teams have gone 5-5 ATS.

The Blazers are 4-2 ATS in their last six games.

The Clippers are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games.

The Blazers are 2-7 ATS in their last nine road games.

The Clippers are 8-2 in their last 10 home games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of the last five games between the two teams.

Keys to Blazers vs. Clippers Matchup

The Clippers have had the upper hand throughout this series up to this point, both games being decided 114-107 and 119-103 in their most recent outing. While Deni Avdija has been Portland's leading scorer through both meetings, his totals were topped by both Kawhi Leonard and James Harden during the first two months of the season. It's been four months since these two sides last faced off as the Clippers have since climbed their way back over .500 and have locked-in an unlikely play-in position.

The Blazers will be out Shaedon Sharpe once again for this game, but Deni Avdija and Toumani Camara have been massive for the, during this recent successful stretch. Camara led the way with 23 points during their latest outing and Avdija has been their main source of production (23.8 PPG, 6.7 APG) since returning from injury. They're hoping Sharpe can return in time for the play-in tournament as he's set to be re-evaluated in the coming days.

Still, the Clippers have been on a missing since the All-Star break and as it stands, these two teams could meet once again during the play-in if the standings remain consistent. Darius Garland has been a huge boost to their offense, scoring 30 points just two games ago in one of his better outings as a member of the Clippers. Kawhi Leonard is also playing at the top of his game with 28.2 PPG (6th NBA) and averages 29.0 PPG in two games against the Blazers.

With the way the Clippers have been playing as of late, they're certainly the rightful betting favorites as they should remain such with two games remaining against Portland. The Clippers still have a slim chance to overtake the Suns and Rockets to avoid the play-in, but they're more than likely to face either Portland, Phoenix, or Golden State once the regular season ends.

Blazers vs. Clippers Prediction and Pick

The Clippers have been the dominant side during this series and while the Portland Trail Blazers have been solid in covering the spread all season, it's certainly a reasonable margin for Los Angeles to work with at home. Their lineup simply has more talent behind Darius Garland and Kawhi Leonard while the Blazers are still working on being a more consistent team.

I don't expect much to change in this series from either side as the Clippers should once again be in control for the majority of this game. For our final prediction, let's roll with the Clippers to cover at home while both offenses see a solid day shooting the ball.

Final Blazers-Clippers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Clippers -5.5 (-105); OVER 227.5 (-110)