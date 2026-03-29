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We are back for another NBA betting prediction and pick, with the conclusion of a cross-conference series between the Los Angeles Clippers (38-36), who visit the Milwaukee Bucks (29-44) on Sunday, as Los Angeles looks to complete the season series sweep up 1-0. Check our NBA odds series for the Clippers-Bucks prediction and pick.

The Los Angeles Clippers are battling for play-in positioning in the Western Conference standings, winning their last game 114-113 in a thrilling comeback over the Indiana Pacers. They've rattled off four straight victories with their postseason hopes very much alive, hoping to keep their momentum rolling on the road as heavy betting favorites in this one.

The Milwaukee Bucks are currently eleventh in the Eastern Conference, continuing their downward spiral following their latest 127-95 blowout loss to the San Antonio Spurs. They sit at a dismal 29-44 on the year with their playoff hopes all but vanished heading into this one, hoping to play spoiler and pull off an unlikely upset on the second night of a back-to-back.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Clippers vs. Bucks Odds

Los Angeles Clippers: -13.5 (-110)

Milwaukee Bucks: +13.5 (-110)

Over: 223.5 (-105)

Under: 223.5 (-115)

Clippers vs. Bucks Key Injuries

Los Angeles: Isaiah (ankle – Questionable), Yanic Niederhauser (foot – OUT), Bradley Beal (hip – OUT)

Milwaukee: Thanasis Antetokounmpo (calf – OUT), Bobby Portis (wrist – OUT), Kyle Kuzma (achilles – OUT), Gary Harris (groin – OUT), Kevin Porter Jr. (knee – OUT), Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle – OUT)

Clippers vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Milwaukee Bucks are 16-20 at home this season. The Los Angeles Clippers are 17-21 on the road.

The Bucks have gone 17-30 as underdogs. The Clippers are 25-15 as the betting favorite.

The Bucks are 31-42 ATS overall, 16-20 ATS at home. The Clippers are 39-35 ATS overall, 19-19 ATS on the road.

The Bucks are 6-4 straight up, 5-5 ATS in their last 10 games against the Clippers.

The Bucks are 3-7 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Clippers are 4-0 straight up and 2-1-1 ATS over their last 4 games.

The total has gone OVER in three of Milwaukee's last four home games.

The Clippers are 0-3 -1 ATS in their last 4 away games.

Keys to Clippers vs. Bucks Matchup

Meeting for their final regular-season clash, this matchup is vital for the Clippers as they look to solidify their playoff positioning. The Clippers won the last meeting convincingly 129-96 and enter this game with a ton of confidence, having just beaten the Indiana Pacers 114-113. Recently, we've seen Kawhi Leonard take the reins for his team in trying to extend this current winning streak.

Leonard has been playing out of his mind over the last month, consistently putting up big numbers to keep his team climbing the Western Conference standings. A massive scoring night might be easier against a struggling Bucks defense, so expect Leonard to be incredibly aggressive in hunting buckets early.

Bennedict Mathurin has also been integral to their recent wins, providing a massive spark on the offensive end since arriving in Los Angeles. If Mathurin can continue putting up these kinds of numbers, especially with Leonard dominating and the Bucks playing exhausted on the second night of a back-to-back, the Clippers should have a solid chance to cover the spread and win this game on the road.

The Bucks, however, have gone completely cold in their own right, and with repeated blowout losses, we're seeing a version much less aligned to what they looked like at the beginning of the season. Even in situations where they get early stops, Milwaukee hasn't been able to make due, so expect them to struggle defensively while trying to generate some offensive momentum in the meantime.

Clippers vs. Bucks Prediction and Pick

The Los Angeles Clippers enter this Sunday matchup as massive 13.5-point favorites, and it is easy to see why. Riding a four-game winning streak, the Clippers are playing their best basketball of the season at exactly the right time. Kawhi Leonard has been an unstoppable force offensively, and the recent additions to their rotation have provided a vital spark as they fight for crucial Western Conference play-in positioning. They are highly motivated, well-rested, and clicking on all cylinders.

Conversely, the Milwaukee Bucks are spiraling toward the finish line of a deeply disappointing campaign. Sitting near the bottom of the Eastern Conference with their playoff hopes vanished, their motivation is understandably waning. Following a brutal string of blowout losses, Milwaukee must now face a relentless Los Angeles squad while navigating significant fatigue.

Covering a 13.5-point spread is never a guarantee in the modern NBA, but the sheer disparity in current form, talent, and urgency makes this a remarkably lopsided affair. The Bucks simply lack the defensive fortitude to slow down a surging Clippers offense, and their own prolonged scoring droughts will leave them incredibly vulnerable to massive runs.

Final Clippers-Bucks Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Clippers -13.5 (-110), UNDER 223.5 (-115)