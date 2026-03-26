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UFC Seattle: Adesanya vs. Pyfer has reached a fever pitch as we bring you a betting prediction and pick for this Co-Main Event in the Women's Flyweight (125) Division. Mexico's No. 3-ranked Alexa Grasso takes on Colorado's No. 5 Maycee Barber in a bout to decide a potential title challenger. Check our UFC odds series for the Grasso-Barber prediction and pick.

Alexa Grasso (16-5-1) has gone 8-5-1 inside the UFC since 2016 en route to earning and defending the Flyweight belt. Following her trilogy loss to Valentina Shevchenko, she dropped her last bout to Natalia Silva and is hoping to get back on track with a win. Grasso stands 5-foot-5 with a 66-inch reach.

Maycee Barber (15-2) is 10-2 through her UFC run since 2018, most recently taking down Karine Silva via unanimous decision to earn her seventh-straight victory. She rides the division's longest active winning streak and could exact her first title shot with a win in this one. Barber stands 5-foot-5 with 65-inch reach.

UFC Seattle Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Seattle Odds: Alexa Grasso-Maycee Barber Odds

Alexa Grasso: +154

Maycee Barber: -185

Over 2.5 rounds: -475

Under 2.5 rounds: +325



Why Alexa Grasso Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Natalia Silva – U DEC

Last 5: 2-2-1

Finishes: 4 KO/TKO, 2 SUB

Alexa Grasso came up short for her third-straight loss her last time out, failing to contain a highly-skilled and rising contender like Natalia Silva. Grasso quickly fell behind the striking numbers and couldn't do much to keep up with the blistering pace set by her opponent. As she comes off her trilogy against Valentina Schevchenko, Grasso will have to return back to the drawing board as she tries to state her claim for yet another title shot.

She didn't become the Flyweight Champion by happenstance and although she's been on a tough run recently, a win would put Grasso right back in the conversation for those deserving a title opportunity. She's proven in the striking and her jiu jitsu is some of the best we've seen atop the division. Her experience against the best competition in the world will also help her overcome yet another rising contender.

To be successful here, Grasso will have to significantly improve her energy and fight with more output this time around. She's a much better fighter when letting her boxing hands fly and against an aggressive opponent like Barber, she'll have to match that same aggression with her clinch work and shots to the body.

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Why Maycee Barber Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Karine Silva – U DEC

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 6 KO/TKO, 2 SUB

Maycee Barber turned in yet another great performance against Karine Silva, dominating a highly-touted prospect and coming away with her seventh-straight win. She's carving a quick path through this division and hasn't looked back since her last loss, potentially earning a title shot if she can secure this win as the betting favorite. Barber's last loss actually came against Alexa Grasso in 2021 via unanimous decision, so she'll have revenge on her mind all throughout camp heading in.

Barber does everything at a high pace and her greatest strength is constantly pressuring opponents with her output. Despite any damage she may sustain, Barber continuously remains in the face of her opponent and forces them to make quick decisions while landing her own offense. She's shown a rare ability to knock opponents out at this weight, something she fully intends on doing to add an exclamation point to this win.

Barber will have to be very methodical in closing the distance as she's grown accustomed to rushing in and blitzing her opponent. Grasso is extremely opportunistic and will take any opening or gap she can find, so Barber's success will truly hinge on whether she can mature as a striker and put her defense first during this fight.

Final Alexa Grasso-Maycee Barber Prediction & Pick

Maycee Barber has all the makings of a potential champion in this division and beating a former champion would certainly solidify her as a top contender for her first title shot. However, Alexa Grasso is hungry to get back in the win column herself as she's out to remind everyone why she was champion at one point.

Grasso owning the first meeting between these fighters is actually significant as rematches overwhelmingly favor the winner from the first meeting. Her confidence should be high and although Barber is on a tremendous run right now, Grasso has gone toe-to-toe with the best fighter the division has ever seen.

For our final prediction here, we're going to roll with the former champion Alexa Grasso to find the win as the underdog. She won't be an underdog in many of her upcoming fights as I think the skill discrepancy and gap in experience could be the difference here.

Final Alexa Grasso-Maycee Barber Prediction & Pick: Alexa Grasso (+154); UNDER 2.5 Rounds (+325)