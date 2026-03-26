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We're back with another betting prediction and pick for UFC Seattle as this next Main Card tilt takes place in the Welterweight (170) Division. Washington's own Michael Chiesa will take on fellow veteran Niko Price of Florida in a last-minute change in opponents. Check our UFC odds series for the Chiesa-Price prediction and pick.

Michael Chiesa (19-7) has gone 14-7 throughout his UFC career since 2012, most recently taking out Court McGee via unanimous decision in his last bout. Coming into what should be his last UFC appearance, he'll be the strong betting favorite in front of a home Washington crowd. Chiesa stands 6-foot-1 with a 75.5-inch reach.

Niko Price (16-10) has gone 8-10-0-2 since joining the UFC roster in 2016. He lost his last bout to Nikolay Veretennikov via knockout in the first round and steps into this spot on just a few days notice to save Chiesa's swan song and give him one last scrap. Price stands six feet tall with a 76-inch reach.

UFC Seattle Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Seattle Odds: Michael Chiesa-Niko Price Odds

Michael Chiesa: -800

Niko Price: +550

Over 1.5 rounds: -166

Under 1.5 rounds: +130



Why Michael Chiesa Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Court McGee – U DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 12 SUB

Michael Chiesa turned in another complete performance over fellow veteran Court McGee during his latest bout, leading by a total of 30 strikes and never really allowing his opponent to gain any momentum throughout the fight. Chiesa does some of his best work in neutralizing the strengths of his opponent and forcing them to fight on his terms. While his game plan may slightly change with the new last-minute opponent, he should be able to handle things as the heavy betting favorite.

This will likely be Michael Chiesa's final UFC fight as he returns home to Washington, so there has to be a ton of motivation and preparation behind the upcoming camp. He was slated to fight a strong striker in Carlston Harris in a much closer bout, but he should have an easier time handling Niko Price and all the fight film that's out on him.

With all of his UFC finishes coming by way of submission, Michael Chiesa will be looking to take this fight to the ground where he's most comfortable to go out on top with a submission win. There's a ton of respect between these two veterans and Chiesa is a class-act of a fighter, so don't be surprised if he's able to write his fairytale ending with a submission to cap off his career.

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Why Niko Price Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Nikolay Veretennikov – TKO (elbows and punches, R1)

Last 5: 1-4

Finishes: 10 KO/TKO, 3 SUB

Niko Price was taken out quickly in his last bout against Nikolay Veretennikov, marking his third-straight and second-straight by finish. He's as tough and game as fighters come and the UFC should be indebted to him for taking this fight on such short notice, but Price's back will still be against the wall as he hasn't found a win in over two years.

Still, Price will remain most dangerous through the opening stages of this bout and should be able to land significant offense to gain Chiesa's respect early. He's always been known for his unorthodox striking on the feet and off all his UFC appearance, he's only dropped two career fights by submission. Despite the betting odds, Price will certainly be a tough out for Chiesa and any opponent he faces in the future.

To win this fight, Niko Price will have to let things loose knowing he doesn't have a ton to lose. Chiesa will be fighting in front of a home crowd filled with family and friends, so the pressure on his side to performance will be immense. Niko Price will find the most success in bypassing all the additional storylines and coming out looking for a brawl out of his opponent.

Final Michael Chiesa-Niko Price Prediction & Pick

The crowd poop for Michael Chiesa in his last UFC fight should be one of the biggest we'll hear all night and a ton of respect has to be shown to Niko Price for stepping into this spot on such short notice. With more than 40 UFC fights between the two of them, this should be a classic brawl between veterans who greatly respect each other's styles.

Michael Chiesa is the rightful betting favorite thanks to his advantage on the ground and recent improvements on the feet. He should be able to control this fight from a grappling perspective, but watch if he's willing to stand and roll the dice with Price, or if he immediately initiates the takedown to chase submissions.

For our final pick, we'll have to roll with Michael Chiesa to go out on top during this homecoming as Niko Price should be fully aware as to what he signed up for. While there isn't much value in betting his moneyline as one of the card's biggest betting favorites, we like Chiesa to finish this fight inside the distance as he goes out on top with a submission win.

Final Michael Chiesa-Niko Price Prediction & Pick: Michael Chiesa (-800); OVER 1.5 Rounds (-166)