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We're back with another betting prediction and pick inside the NBA as we take a look at this next cross-conference matchup. The Chicago Bulls (29-43) visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (57-16) with OKC leading the season series 1-0 in this final meeting. Check our NBA odds series for the Bulls-Thunder prediction and pick.

The Chicago Bulls are 12th in the Eastern Conference standings following their most recent 157-137 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. They've gone 4-6 over their last 10 games and will still have a slim chance to make the play-in if they can win-out the rest of their 10 remaining games.

The Oklahoma City Thunder lead the Western Conference by two games following their latest 119-109 loss to the Boston Celtics. The loss snapped a 12-game winning streak, their second-longest of the season as they'll look to start another and sweep Chicago in the series.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Bulls vs. Thunder Odds

Chicago Bulls: +19.5 (-110)

Oklahoma City Thunder: -19.5 (-110)

Over: 236.5 (-115)

Under: 236.5 (-105)

Bulls vs. Thunder Key Injuries

Chicago: Rob Dillingham (knee – Probable) / Isaac Okoro (knee – Probable) / Nick Richards (elbow – Questionable) / Guerschon Yabusele (ankle – Questionable) / Anfernee Simons (hand – Doubtful) / Zach Collins (toe – OUT) / Noa Essengue (shoulder – OUT) / Jaden Ivey (knee – OUT) / Jalen Smith (calf – OUT)

Oklahoma City: Thomas Sorber (knee – OUT)

Bulls vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Oklahoma City Thunder are 29-7 at home. The Chicago Bulls have gone 11-23 on the road.

The Thunder have gone 55-14 as betting favorites this season. The Bulls have gone 18-28 as underdogs.

The Thunder are 34-39 ATS overall, 16-20 ATS at home. The Bulls are 34-38 ATS overall, 14-20 ATS on the road.

The Thunder are 7-3 outright, 7-2-1 in their last 10 games against the Bulls.

The Bulls are 8-4 ATS in their last 12 games.

The Thunder are 3-10 ATS in their last 13 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Chicago's last 15 games.

The total has gone UNDER in nine of Oklahoma City's last 12 games.

Keys to Bulls vs. Thunder Matchup

The Thunder took the first meeting between these two teams 116-108 from Chicago as Oklahoma City's Jared McCain led the way with 20 points in a game without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. SGA will be making the start this time around, likely the main reason for the 20-point betting spread set before the game. Bulls' Josh Giddey will be facing off against his former team as the No. 1 options on his new team in Chicago, so expect another active game from him as he continues to flirt with triple-double averages to end the season.

The Thunder continue to roll as the best team in the NBA and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the way to win his second-straight MVP award. He's been particularly hot down the stretch, averaging 29.8 PPG, 7.5 APG, and 4.4 RPG over the Thunder's last 10 games. Jalen Williams has also returned to the lineup the last two games after more than a month on the shelf, so expect him to continue relieving some of the defensive pressure off Gilgeous-Alexander along the perimeters.

The Bulls should see a solid contribution from their bench players during this game thanks to a lengthy injury report, but allowing 157 points to the Philadelphia 76ers in their last game is certainly a cause for concern. They're facing the No. 1 overall team in net rating in Oklahoma City and it'll be tough for them to keep up on the offensive end. Matas Buzelis will have to have a big game as the Bulls have won their last two games when Buzelis scores 20 or more points.

Thunder's Chet Holmgren should have a stern advantage rebounding the ball (8.9 RPG) along with Isaiah Hartenstein (9.5 RPG) with their physicality in the paint. Josh Giddey leads the rebounding efforts for the Bulls and they really haven't had an identity in that aspect since the departure of Nikola Vucevic to the Celtics. Expect there to be a stern discrepancy in the rebounding numbers in favor of the Thunder.

Bulls vs. Thunder Prediction and Pick

The Thunder continue to roll as they hang on to the No. 1 seed in the West, but they'll have to finish the season strong if they want to fend off the San Antonio Spurs in a tight race. The Bulls aren't playing for much at this point and given the 20-point spread, it doesn't seem as though they'll be able to notch an upset in this one.

Unless the Bulls can show some life after allowing 157 points to the 76ers, they won't be able to do much in fending off the defending champs here. Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis should have solid games, but finding further production will be a question for Chicago.

The Thunder have won 22 of their 57 games this season by 20 or more points and while this spread is a lofty one, they should be able to cover it at home. Let's roll with the over as both teams continue their hot shooting from the field.

Final Bulls-Thunder Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma City Thunder -19.5 (-110); OVER 236.5 (-115)