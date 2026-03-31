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We are back for another NBA betting prediction and pick, with the conclusion of a cross-conference series between the New York Knicks (49-27), who visit the Houston Rockets (45-29) on Tuesday, as New York looks to complete the season series sweep up 1-0. Check our NBA odds series for the Knicks-Rockets prediction and pick.

The New York Knicks are sitting comfortably near the top of the Eastern Conference standings, losing their last game 111-100 to the Oklahoma City Thunder. They've dropped two straight games with their road offense hitting a minor speed bump, hoping to bounce back and snap their short skid as slight betting favorites in this one.

The Houston Rockets are currently in the thick of the Western Conference playoff race, putting up a dominant offensive performance following their latest 134-102 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. They've won three of their last five matchups and are riding a two-game winning streak heading into this one, hoping to keep their momentum rolling and pull off the win on their home floor.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Knicks vs. Rockets Odds

New York Knicks: +1.5 (-122)

Houston Rockets: -1.5 (+102)

Over: 217.5 (-118)

Under: 217.5 (-102)

Knicks vs. Rockets Key Injuries

New York: Miles McBride (pelvis – Questionable), Landry Shamet (knee – OUT)

Houston: Steven Adams (ankle – OUT), Fred VanVleet (ACL- OUT)

Knicks vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Houston Rockets are 25-10 at home this season. The New York Knicks are 20-18 on the road.

The Knicks have gone 6-10 as underdogs. The Rockets are 41-23 as the betting favorite.

The Rockets are 31-43 ATS overall, 13-22 ATS at home. The Knicks are 39-37 ATS overall, 14-24 ATS on the road.

The Knicks are 8-2 straight up, 5-5 ATS in their last 10 games against the Rockets.

The Knicks are 3-7 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Rockets are 5-5 straight up and 2-8 ATS over their last 10 games.

The total has gone UNDER in three of Houston's last five home games.

The Knicks are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 away games.

Keys to Knicks vs. Rockets Matchup

Meeting for a crucial interconference clash, this matchup is vital for the Rockets as they look to solidify their playoff positioning. Houston holds a dominant 25-10 home record and enters this game with a ton of confidence, having just beaten the Pelicans 134-102. Recently, we've seen Kevin Durant take the reins for his team in trying to extend this current winning streak.

Durant has been playing out of his mind, averaging 27.8 points on 53% shooting from the field over his last six games to keep his team climbing the Western Conference standings. A massive scoring night might be easier against a slipping Knicks defense, so expect Durant to be incredibly aggressive in hunting buckets early.

Alperen Sengun has also been integral to their recent wins, providing a massive spark with well-rounded averages of 26.0 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 6.1 assists. If Sengun can continue putting up these kinds of numbers, especially with Durant dominating and the Knicks dealing with a recent two-game skid, the Rockets should have a solid chance to cover the spread and win this game at home.

The Knicks, however, have gone slightly cold in their own right, and with back-to-back losses dropping them to 48-27, we're seeing a version much less aligned to what they looked like earlier this year. Even in situations where Jalen Brunson hits his season average of 26.3 points and 6.7 assists, New York hasn't been able to make due, so expect them to heavily rely on Karl-Anthony Towns' 11.9 rebounds per game while trying to generate some offensive momentum in the meantime.

Knicks vs. Rockets Prediction and Pick

The Houston Rockets enter this Tuesday night showdown at the Toyota Center as narrow 1.5-point home favorites, and the underlying metrics suggest they are primed to cover against the New York Knicks. Houston has been a juggernaut on their home floor, boasting a stellar 25-10 record in front of their own fans. They are peaking at the perfect time, coming off a massive 134-point offensive explosion against New Orleans where their shooting efficiency was completely off the charts.

While the Knicks hold an impressive 48-27 overall record, they have hit a late-season wall during their current two-game skid. New York relies heavily on Jalen Brunson, who is pouring in an elite 26.3 points per game, but they face a surging Rockets squad anchored by Kevin Durant’s 25.9 points per night. The key differentiator here is interior production. Alperen Sengun has been a statistical nightmare for opposing bigs, and New York will likely struggle to contain Houston's frontcourt after just surrendering 111 points to Oklahoma City on Sunday.

Houston will also be highly motivated to avenge their narrow 108-106 loss to New York from February. With Durant operating at peak efficiency and the Rockets capitalizing on their distinct home-court advantage, expect Houston’s high-octane offense to overwhelm a slipping Knicks defense. Lay the points and confidently back the Rockets at -1.5.

Final Knicks-Rockets Prediction & Pick: Houston Rockets -1.5 (+102), OVER 217.5 (-118)