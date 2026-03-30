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We're back with another prediction and pick inside the NBA as we see a cross-conference clash between conference leaders for the final time this season. The Detroit Pistons (54-20) will visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (59-16) in their second and final meeting, Detroit leading the series 1-0. Check our NBA odds series for the Pistons-Thunder prediction and pick.

The Detroit Pistons lead the Eastern Conference by four games over the Boston Celtics, winning their most recent tilt on the road 109-87 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. They ride back-to-back wins heading in and have won six of their last seven games as the convincing underdogs here.

The Oklahoma City Thunder lead the West by 2.5 games over the San Antonio Spurs after winning their latest game 111-100 over the New York Knicks. They're also hot with back-to-back wins and own a 14-1 record over their last 15 games as they look for their first win over the Pistons this season.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Pistons vs. Thunder Odds

Detroit Pistons: +11.5 (-105)

Oklahoma City Thunder: -11.5 (-115)

Over: 219.5 (-105)

Under: 219.5 (-115)

Pistons vs. Thunder Key Injuries

Detroit: Ausar Thompson (ankle – Questionable) / Jalen Duren (knee – Doubtful) / Tobias Harris (hip – Doubtful) / Duncan Robinson (hip – Doubtful) / Cade Cunningham (lung – OUT) / Isaiah Stewart (calf – OUT)

Oklahoma City: NOT YET SUBMITTED (update to come)

Pistons vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Oklahoma City Thunder are 31-7 at home. The Detroit Pistons are 25-11 on the road.

The Thunder have gone 57-14 as betting favorites. The Pistons have gone 11-2 as underdogs.

The Thunder are 35-40 ATS overall, 17-21 ATS at home. The Pistons are 39-35 ATS overall, 20-16 ATS on the road.

Both teams are 5-5 outright, 5-5 ATS in their last 10 games against one another.

The Pistons are 5-1 ATS in their last six games.

The Thunder are 4-11 ATS in their last 15 games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Detroit's last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Oklahoma City's last 14 games.

Keys to Pistons vs. Thunder Matchup

The Pistons took down the Thunder for one of their rare losses this season 124-116 from Detroit, an all-around great game from both sides that saw the Pistons lifted by their home fans. Oklahoma City was without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein, and Jalen Williams, but still managed to offer a close game. Jalen Duren posted a monster 29pt-15reb line while Cade Cunningham did his thing with 29 points and 13 assists.

The script is flipped this time around as Detroit will likely be out of all their typical starters. The injury to Jalen Duren is particularly detrimental to the Pistons as they'll lack their best defender against Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein appearing this time around. Isaiah Stewart continues to be sidelined with a calf issue and Cade Cunningham will likely be held out the remainder of the regular season with his lung issue.

The Thunder also have revenge on their mind and a smaller margin to work with for the West's No. 1 overall seed with the Spurs less than three games back of them. They also dropped a recent game against the Celtics to snap a 12-game winning streak, so they're certainly intent on winning-out the rest of this schedule while double-digit favorites once again. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander comes off another 30-point game and makes another case for MVP against the East's top seed.

The main focus for the Pistons will be rest and getting healthy ahead of the NBA Playoffs with a chance to clinch their first No. 1 seed in the East since the 2006 season. With most of the starters out, Daniss Jenkins can continue evolving his game as the perfect back-up behind Cunningham while Caris LeVert and Kevin Huerter see minutes off the bench in hopes of finding their rhythm at the right time.

Pistons vs. Thunder Prediction and Pick

The Pistons are just trying to make it to the NBA Playoffs as they await the return of their entire starting lineup. The Oklahoma City Thunder are relatively healthy and charging full-steam ahead to clinch the West's No. 1 overall seed. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shows no signs of slowing down this season and the rest of his team is playing their best basketball when it matters most.

This should be a revenge game for the Thunder as they're looking for their first and only win against Detroit. It's not likely Detroit will be able to win this game outright, but it's worth noting they're 10-3 without Cunningham this season and a 9-1 record in games without Jalen Duren. While the two may overlap, their second unit has certainly risen to the occasion and kept them their lead in the Eastern Conference.

For this game, we'll roll with the Detroit Pistons to cover the spread despite losing this game on the road. The Oklahoma City Thunder are usually the statistical outlier and while both teams rank top-two in net rating, that's with the Pistons' starting unit out on the floor. Let's take the under as both defenses settle in early.

Final Pistons-Thunder Prediction & Pick: Detroit Pistons +11.5 (-105); UNDER 219.5 (-115)