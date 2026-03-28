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We're back with another betting prediction and pick inside the NBA as we take a look at this upcoming cross-conference tilt. The San Antonio Spurs (55-18) will take on the Milwaukee Bucks (29-43) as San Antonio looks for yet another season sweep over an Eastern Conference foe. Check our NBA odds series for the Spurs-Bucks prediction and pick.

The San Antonio Spurs are second in the Western Conference, just two games back of the Oklahoma City Thunder following their most recent 123-98 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. They hold a real chance to end as the West's No. 1 seed and will have to be near-perfect down the stretch to out-pace OKC.

The Milwaukee Bucks are eleventh in the Eastern Conference and 9.5 games back of the final play-in following their most recent 130-99 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. With 10 games remaining on their schedule, they'll need to win-out the rest of the regular season to even have a chance at the playoffs.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Spurs vs. Bucks Odds

San Antonio Spurs: -18.5 (-110)

Milwaukee Bucks: +18.5 (-110)

Over: 226.5 (-110)

Under: 226.5 (-110)

Spurs vs. Bucks Key Injuries

San Antonio: None to report.

Milwaukee: Gary Harris (groin – Questionable) / Kyle Kuzma (achilles – Questionable) / Bobby Portis (wrist – Questionable) / Myles Turner (calf – Questionable) / Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee – OUT) / Kevin Porter Jr. (knee – OUT)

Spurs vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Milwaukee Bucks are 16-19 at home this season. The San Antonio Spurs are 26-11 on the road.

The Spurs have gone 44-12 as betting favorites. The Bucks are 17-29 as underdogs.

The Bucks are 31-41 ATS overall, 16-19 ATS at home. The Spurs are 42-32 ATS overall, 22-17 ATS on the road.

Both teams are 5-5 in their last 10 meetings against one another. The Spurs are 7-3 ATS in those games.

The Spurs are 5-0 in their last five road games.

The Bucks are 4-11 ATS in their last 15 games.

The Spurs are 5-1 ATS against their last six Eastern Conference opponents.

The total has gone OVER in four of Milwaukee's last six games.

Keys to Spurs vs. Bucks Matchup

The Spurs and Bucks will meet for the second time this season following an earlier 119-101 win by the Spurs in San Antonio. Victor Wembanyama and Giannis Antetokounmpo met for an intense battle, Wemby (22pts) and the Spurs getting the best of Giannis (21pts) and his Bucks. Antetokounmpo will notably miss this second meeting as the front office decides a path for his future while the Spurs are firing on all cylinders trying to catch Oklahoma City for the West's one-seed.

The Spurs have been one of the hottest teams in the league since the All-Star break, winning 18 of their last 20 games heading into this tilt. Victor Wembanyama continues to make his case for MVP as he's making the biggest impact on both ends of the floor we've seen in recent memory. Add in the lockdown defense from Stephon Castle making a case for first-team all-defense and the Spurs are virtually impossible to stop in a seven-game series.

These last few games of the season will be about remaining healthy for the Spurs, however, so we shouldn't see their starters get pushed too hard given their place in the stands. Devin Vassell and Julian Champagnie have been dynamic players all season with their defense, rebounding, and doing all dirty work as the Spurs pride themselves on hustling harder than their opponents on both ends of the floor.

While the Bucks will look towards the offseason for a potential re-build pending the Giannis situation, players like Ryan Rollins (17.1 PPG) and AJ Green (40.6% 3P) have been solid developments for them moving forward. While they continue to battle the injury bug and hobble towards the regular season's finish line, role players and bench pieces should be able to see extended minutes throughout this one.

Spurs vs. Bucks Prediction and Pick

The Spurs dominated on both ends of the floor during the first meeting between these two squads, leading for 84% of the game and sweltering the gap to 39 at one point. Giannis Antetokounmpo was the only real thing keeping Milwaukee competitive during that contest and without him in the lineup, their struggles will be all the more great as they've gone 12-24 in games without their star this season.

The Spurs, on the other hand, have been dominating teams and covering the spread while doing so. Wembanyama is motivated to make his case for MVP and with the No. 1 seed within reach, they're doing everything they can to end this season strong.

For our final prediction, there aren't many circumstances where we see the Bucks pulling off this win as San Antonio should cover the spread and continue to roll.

Final Spurs-Bucks Prediction & Pick: San Antonio Spurs -18.5 (-110); OVER 226.5 (-110)