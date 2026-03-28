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It's time for another betting prediction and pick inside the NBA as cross-conference foes meet for the first time this season. The Detroit Pistons (53-20) visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (45-28) as the two sides open their two-game season series against one another. Check our NBA odds series for the Pistons-Timberwolves prediction and pick.

The Detroit Pistons hold a 4.5 game lead over the Boston Celtics atop the Eastern Conference, most recently beating the New Orleans Pelicans 129-108. Going 8-2 over their last 10 games, they've already clinched a playoffs spot and will push the pace to clinch the No. 1 overall seed.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are fifth in the Western Conference following their most recent 110-108 win over the Houston Rockets. With just two games separating them and the Lakers in the three-seed, this last stretch will prove to be crucial in their playoff positioning.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Pistons vs. Timberwolves Odds

Detroit Pistons: +2.5 (-115)

Minnesota Timberwolves: -2.5 (-105)

Over: 223.5 (-110)

Under: 223.5 (-110)

Pistons vs. Timberwolves Key Injuries

Detroit: Caris LeVert (knee – Probable) / Marcus Sasses (hip – Probable) / Jalen Duren (knee – Questionable) / Tobias Harris (hip – Questionable) / Duncan Robinson (hip – Questionable) / Ausar Thompson (ankle – Questionable) / Cade Cunningham (lung – OUT) / Isaiah Stewart (calf – OUT)

Minnesota: Ayo Dosunmu (calf – Questionable) / Anthony Edwards (knee – OUT) / Jaden McDaniels (knee – OUT)

Pistons vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Minnesota Timberwolves are 25-13 at home this season. The Detroit Pistons are 24-11 on the road.

The Timberwolves have gone 38-18 as betting favorites. The Pistons are 11-2 as underdogs.

The Timberwolves are 32-41 ATS overall, 17-21 ATS at home. The Pistons are 38-35 ATS overall, 19-16 ATS on the road.

The Timberwolves are 7-3 in their last 10 games against the Pistons.

The Pistons are 4-1 ATS in their last five games.

The Timberwolves are 4-1 ATS in their last five games.

The total has gone OVER in seven of Detroit's last 10 games.

The total has gone UNDER in five of Minnesota's last six games.

Keys to Pistons vs. Timberwolves Matchup

The Pistons and Timberwolves will meet for their first matchup of the season, meeting again just five days later for their second and final meeting. Both teams have been hot coming in, Detroit notching eight wins in their last 10 and Minnesota winning five of their last seven outings. With Cade Cunningham likely sitting out before the Pistons' run in the NBA Playoffs, the Timberwolves could have a much better chance to notch a win over the East's best team.

In Cunningham's absence, the Pistons have managed an impressive 9-3 record without him. Many thought their chances at the No. 1-seed would crumble following their franchise star's scary injury, but key players like Jalen Duren and Ausar Thompson have stepped up on both ends of the floor.

Most impressive for the Pistons, however, has been the emergence of Daniss Jenkins as a primary scorer with Cunningham out. He's posted scoring totals of 22-30-19-19 in his last four starts while dishing eight or more assists in those games as well, seriously carrying this team while making smart plays with the ball in his hands. Expect Jenkins to have a prominent role even with Cunningham returning throughout the playoffs and his spark off the bench.

The Timberwolves have been carried by Anthony Edwards all season, but we've seen Rudy Gobert dominate on the glass since the All-Star break, posting a whopping 11.5 rebounds per game over his last 10 starts. The Timberwolves are also shooting the NBA's fourth-highest field goal percentage (48.3%), so expect them to continue finding solid looks around the rim and inside the paint behind Julius Randle and Naz Reid.

Pistons vs. Timberwolves Prediction and Pick

This should be an interesting first meeting between these two squads as both teams are playing some of their better basketball when it matters most. The Pistons will look to continue their unlikely success without Cade Cunningham while the Timberwolves push to advance to the three-seed in the upcoming NBA Playoffs.

The Timberwolves are an impressive 17-7 against Eastern Conference opponents this season, but they're more than likely to see some struggles against the Pistons in this game. Still, they've posted an impressive mark at home this season and could have momentum if they're able to carry over their shooting from their last two games.

The Timberwolves have gone a solid 10-5 in games without Anthony Edwards this season and while the Pistons are playing well without Cade Cunningham, they're dealing with other injuries to key starters like Duren and Thompson. The Timberwolves should be able to control the glass against this Pistons' second unit as they notch a crucial win at home to aid their chase in the standings.

Final Pistons-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Timberwolves -2.5 (-105); OVER 223.5 (-110)