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The NBA is live on Saturday as we bring you another betting prediction and pick for the final game of the slate from the Western Conference. The Utah Jazz (21-53) will take on the Phoenix Suns (40-33) as the two sides conclude their season series. Check our NBA odds series for the Jazz-Suns prediction and pick.

The Utah Jazz are 14th in the Western Conference following their most recent 135-129 loss to the Denver Nuggets. They've lost four-straight games and the western play-in has basically already been set, so the Jazz will look to finish the season with some dignity as they try for a win here.

The Phoenix Suns are seventh in the Western Conference standings after dropping their last game 125-123 to the Denver Nuggets. Posting four-straight wins, they've won just one game over their last seven outings but have a chance to bounce back as the betting favorites here.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Jazz vs. Suns Odds

Utah Jazz: +16.5 (-105)

Phoenix Suns: -16.5 (-115)

Over: 231.5 (-110)

Under: 231.5 (-110)

Jazz vs. Suns Key Injuries

Utah: NOT YET SUBMITTED (update to come)

Phoenix: Dillon Brooks (hand – OUT) / Amir Coffey (ankle – OUT) / Haywood Highsmith (knee – OUT) / Mark Williams (foot – OUT)

Jazz vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Phoenix Suns are 23-15 at home. The Utah Jazz are 8-28 on the road.

The Suns have gone 25-9 as betting favorites. The Jazz are 16-50 as underdogs.

The Suns are 44-29 ATS overall, 22-16 ATS at home. The Jazz are 38-36 ATS overall, 19-17 ATS on the road.

The Suns are 9-1 outright, 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games against the Jazz.

The Jazz are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games.

The Suns are 7-3 ATS over their last 10 games.

The total has gone OVER in five of Utah's last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of the Suns' last five games.

Keys to Jazz vs. Suns Matchup

The Suns and Jazz meet for the third and final time this season after the Suns took the most recent matchup 118-96 from Phoenix. They'll head back to Mortgage Matchup Center as the Suns have been one of the West's better home teams this season, both outright and against the spread. The Jazz will be dealing with another laundry list injury report as they have been for much of this late-season stretch, so we shouldn't be in for any shocking upsets with such a large betting spread.

The Suns have been facing some of the league's top teams in Boston, San Antonio, and Denver during this recent run, so they're exciting about facing four teams with worse records than them in their nine remaining games. With three games separating the six-seed and eight-seed, the Suns should be firmly placed in their standing for the Playoffs if they're able to avoid any upsets here.

For the Jazz, their young core of talent have been getting a ton of work with players like Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr. sitting due to injury. They actually led the Denver Nuggets for 56% of their last outing behind a huge 25-point game from Kyle Filipkowski. Second-year man Oscar Tshiebwe also contributed with nine rebounds as he's posted seven or more boards n his last three-straight starts.

Still, while the Suns will be missing Mark Williams and his two-way game in the paint, they should be able to handle this Jazz team behind the consistent scoring of Devin Booker. Booker has been known to play some of the best basketball of his career during the NBA Playoffs, so expect this remaining schedule to be about getting healthy and finding their stride for when it matters.

Jazz vs. Suns Prediction and Pick

While this series may be tied 1-1, the Utah Jazz aren't playing for anything at this point of the season besides pride, while the Phoenix Suns are priming themselves for what could be a heated play-in tournament in a tight conference. Not only will Devin Booker be aggressive in scoring the ball, but both Jalen Green and Royce O'Neale have done a great job aiding in the scoring and forcing the Suns' out of droughts throughout the game.

There's really no question here that we'll be siding with the Phoenix Suns and although this betting spread is a wide one, they should be able to cover the double-digit margin as they've done in the past. For our final pick, let's roll with the Phoenix Suns to win and cover the spread at home.

Final Jazz-Suns Prediction & Pick: Phoenix Suns -16.5 (-115); UNDER 231.5 (-110)