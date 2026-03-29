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We are back for another NBA betting prediction and pick, with the conclusion of a cross-conference series between the New York Knicks (49-26), who visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (58-16) on Sunday night, as Oklahoma City looks to complete the season series sweep up 1-0. Check our NBA odds series for the Knicks-Thunder prediction and pick.

The New York Knicks are third in the Eastern Conference standings, losing their last game 114-103 to the Charlotte Hornets. They've won seven of their last eight games with their playoff positioning looking strong, hoping to bounce back and pull off a tough road win in this one.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are currently first in the Western Conference, holding firm at the top following their latest 131-113 win over the Chicago Bulls. They have won nine of their last ten games and look like an absolute force heading into this matchup, hoping to keep the momentum rolling as home betting favorites.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Knicks vs. Thunder Odds

New York Knicks: +8.5 (-105)

Oklahoma City Thunder: -8.5 (-115)

Over: 224.5 (-105)

Under: 224.5 (-115)

Knicks vs. Thunder Key Injuries

New York: Landry Shamet (knee – OUT), Miles McBride (ankle – Questionable)

Oklahoma City: Chet Holmgren (hip – Questionable), Thomas Sorber (knee – OUT)

Knicks vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Oklahoma City Thunder are 30-6 at home this season. The New York Knicks are 20-17 on the road.

The Knicks have gone 6-9 as underdogs. The Thunder are 57-14 as the betting favorite.

The Thunder are 34-40 ATS overall, 16-20 ATS at home. The Knicks are 39-36 ATS overall, 14-23 ATS on the road.

The Thunder are 8-2 straight up, 4-6 ATS in their last 10 games against the Knicks.

The Knicks are 3-7 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Thunder are 3-7 ATS over their last 10 games.

The total has gone UNDER in three of Oklahoma City's last five home games.

The Knicks are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 away games.

Keys to Knicks vs. Thunder Matchup

Meeting for their second and final matchup of the regular season, this interconference clash carries heavy playoff implications as both squads jockey for premium seeding. The Thunder took the first game in Madison Square Garden with a narrow 103-100 victory earlier this month, relying on a balanced attack to hold off a late New York surge. Oklahoma City brings immense momentum to the Paycom Center having just handled the Chicago Bulls, while the Knicks look to rebound from a frustrating upset loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

Chet Holmgren and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander were the absolute difference-makers in that previous head-to-head meeting. Holmgren poured in a team-high 28 points, including six three-pointers, while Gilgeous-Alexander seamlessly orchestrated the offense. With New York desperate to avoid consecutive losses, expect the Knicks to relentlessly pressure SGA on the perimeter and force the ball out of his hands.

For the Knicks, the frontcourt production of Karl-Anthony Towns will be vital against Oklahoma City's interior length. Towns logged a massive 17-point, 17-rebound double-double in their last meeting, but struggled heavily with his shooting efficiency against Charlotte. If Jalen Brunson can dictate the tempo and Towns exploits the paint without settling for contested jumpers, the Knicks hold a realistic chance to cover the 8.5-point spread as road underdogs.

Knicks vs. Thunder Prediction and Pick

This Sunday night showdown presents a fascinating clash of styles as the surging Oklahoma City Thunder host the resilient New York Knicks. Laying 8.5 points is a significant number against a Mike Brown-coached team, but the Thunder have consistently proven they can cover large spreads at the Paycom Center. Oklahoma City's offense operates with surgical precision, led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's relentless dribble penetration and Chet Holmgren's floor-spacing. This dynamic attack will undoubtedly stretch the Knicks' formidable defense to its absolute limits.

However, New York is built for gritty, physical matchups just like this one. Following a frustrating loss, expect the Knicks to respond with heightened defensive intensity and a renewed focus on controlling the glass. Jalen Brunson thrives in the underdog role, and his ability to dictate the tempo will be crucial in keeping this game within striking distance. Karl-Anthony Towns must also exploit his size advantage inside to slow down the Thunder's transition game.

While Oklahoma City possesses the sheer firepower to secure the outright home victory, 8.5 points is simply too much to lay against a motivated New York squad. The Knicks have the defensive discipline and rebounding prowess to muddy the waters, forcing a half-court grind that keeps the final margin within single digits. Take New York to cover the spread.

Final Knicks-Thunder Prediction & Pick: New York Knicks +8.5 (-105), OVER 224.5 (-105)