ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Seattle: Israel Adesanya vs. Joe Pyfer continues on the main card with the main event fight between Israel Adesanya and Ravena Oliveira in the middleweight division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Adesanya-Pyfer prediction and pick.

Israel Adesanya (24-5) enters UFC Seattle trying to snap a three-fight skid after losses to Dricus Du Plessis by submission in August 2024 and Nassourdine Imavov by TKO in February 2025. The former middleweight champion remains battle-tested against elite competition as he comes into his fight this weekend against Joe Pyfer.

Joe Pyfer (15-3) has quietly put together an impressive run in the UFC middleweight division, going 3-0 in his last three fights. He KO'd Marc-Andre Barriault in June 2024, outpointed Kelvin Gastelum by unanimous decision in June 2025, and submitted Abus Magomedov via rear-naked choke at UFC 320 in October 2025, as he comes into his fight this weekend against Israel Adesanya.

UFC Seattle Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Seattle Odds: Israel Adesanya-Joe Pyfer Odds

Israel Adesanya: -148

Joe Pyfer: +124

Over 3.5 rounds: -135

Under 3.5 rounds: +105



Why Israel Adesanya Will Win

Israel Adesanya remains one of the most technically gifted strikers in MMA history, and his elite distance management will be a nightmare for a powerhouse like Joe Pyfer. Adesanya’s ability to control the range with his jab and calf kicks will systematically dismantle Pyfer’s aggressive forward pressure from the opening bell.

Pyfer is known for his devastating knockout power, but he tends to overextend when hunting for the finish against elusive targets. This aggressive, heavy-handed style plays perfectly into the hands of Adesanya, who is widely considered the greatest counter-striker the middleweight division has ever seen.

Furthermore, the experience gap between these two men is absolutely staggering when you look at their respective résumés. Adesanya has spent years fighting five-round championship wars against the absolute best in the world, while Pyfer is still relatively unproven against elite, top-five opposition.

Pyfer will likely try to utilize his wrestling to ground the former champion, but Adesanya’s takedown defense and lateral footwork make him incredibly difficult to pin against the fence. Even if he is taken down, Adesanya has historically shown a consistent ability to wall-walk and return to his feet without taking massive damage.

Over the course of the fight, Pyfer’s cardio and composure will be severely tested as he chases shadows around the Octagon. Adesanya’s sniper-like precision and championship-level endurance will ultimately allow him to pick Pyfer apart and secure a much-needed victory in Seattle.

Why Joe Pyfer Will Win

Article Continues Below

Joe Pyfer brings a terrifying blend of one-punch knockout power and legitimate wrestling pressure that Israel Adesanya has historically struggled with inside the Octagon. Adesanya is currently on a three-fight losing skid, and Pyfer is exactly the kind of hungry, explosive athlete capable of exposing a former champion in decline.

Adesanya relies heavily on his ability to intimidate opponents into fighting at his slow, technical pace, but Pyfer simply does not respect his opponent's names. Pyfer will march forward aggressively from the opening bell, forcing Adesanya onto the back foot where he is considerably less effective.

Furthermore, Pyfer’s grappling advantage cannot be overstated in this matchup. If he can crowd Adesanya against the fence and drag him to the mat, Pyfer possesses the suffocating top control and brutal ground-and-pound necessary to keep the former champion pinned there.

Adesanya’s chin and durability have shown legitimate cracks in recent years, particularly in his TKO loss to Nassourdine Imavov. Pyfer hits harder than almost anyone Adesanya has faced recently, and he only needs to land one clean shot to change the trajectory of the entire fight.

The changing of the guard is a very real phenomenon in MMA, and Pyfer represents the new generation of middleweights. By blending relentless wrestling pressure with concussive power, Pyfer has the perfect stylistic blueprint to hand Adesanya another devastating defeat in Seattle.

Final Israel Adesanya-Joe Pyfer Prediction & Pick

This middleweight main event represents a classic crossroads fight, pitting an aggressive, rising powerhouse against a highly technical former champion desperate to save his legacy. Pyfer will undoubtedly bring chaos and concussive power early, looking to overwhelm Adesanya before he can find his rhythm.

Adesanya is currently the betting favorite in the sportsbooks. This line makes sense stylistically, as Pyfer’s aggressive, forward-marching approach is historically exactly what Adesanya needs to set up his elite counter-striking game.

The first two rounds will be incredibly dangerous for the former champion, as Pyfer will utilize his wrestling and heavy hands to close the distance. However, if Adesanya can survive the early storm, use his lateral movement, and avoid getting trapped against the fence, the dynamic of the fight will shift entirely.

As Pyfer’s initial burst of energy fades, Adesanya’s championship experience, cardio, and distance management will begin to take over. Pyfer will find himself swinging at air and eating stinging jabs and leg kicks as he tries to close the gap.

Expect a tense start, but Adesanya will ultimately drown Pyfer in a sea of feints and technical volume. Israel Adesanya gets back on track via unanimous decision or late TKO, surviving early adversity to put on a classic striking masterclass in the championship rounds.

Final Israel Adesanya-Joe Pyfer Prediction & Pick: Israel Adesanya (-148), Over 3.5 Rounds (-135)