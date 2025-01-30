ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Columbus Blue Jackets and Vegas Golden Knights have a closer history than you may think, given the direction of both teams over the past five seasons. Vegas has much more success, but Columbus has proven to be a difficult matchup since 2018. Each team has won five games over the past ten. The Blue Jackets didn't think they'd be contenders this season, given the circumstances of their roster. However, they are currently in a playoff spot with a 24-19-7 record. The Golden Knights found themselves in some controversy in their previous game when Mark Stone injured Miro Heiskanen, but the more significant issue is their record over the past ten games. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Blue Jackets-Golden Knights prediction and pick.

Here are the Blue Jackets-Golden Knights NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Blue Jackets-Golden Knights Odds

Columbus Blue Jackets: +1.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +210

Vegas Golden Knights: -1.5 (+100)

Moneyline: -260

Over: 6.5 (+100)

Under: 6.5 (-120)

How To Watch Blue Jackets vs. Golden Knights

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV: Fanduel Sports Network, SCRIPPS

Why the Blue Jackets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Blue Jackets have been dominant over their last ten games, with a 7-2-1 record, which puts them fourth in the Metropolitan Division. This run has earned them massive victories, including wins over the Los Angeles Kings and Toronto Maple Leafs. It'll be challenging for the Blue Jackets to keep this going, but the following string of games will tell us much about whether they are contenders or pretenders. After Vegas, Columbus will get the Dallas Stars, Buffalo Sabres, and New York Rangers. Starting this portion of their schedule with a win over one of the top teams in the Western Conference will be a great start.

The Blue Jackets' recent results against the Golden Knights aren't the only reason for optimism. The Golden Knights have been bad over the past ten games, owning a 3-5-2 record as they relinquished first place in the Pacific Division to the Edmonton Oilers. It has been a challenging schedule for Vegas, as Columbus will mark their seventh playoff opponent over the last ten games.

The Blue Jackets also own the goaltending matchup in this game, assuming that Elvis Merzlikins is the starter. Merzlikins and Daniil Tarasov are 2-2-1 over their last five games combined, owning a 2.40 goals-against average and a .928 save percentage. The Golden Knights goaltending tandem has a 3.00 goals-against average and a .884 save percentage over their last five games.

Why the Golden Knights Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Blue Jackets have all the reasons to bet them in this game, but the idea that the Golden Knights are still one of the best teams in the league and Columbus has an inferior roster looms large. Vegas will be desperate to start stringing together some wins to get back on track, and a loss to Columbus won't sit well with the organization. You can bet on the Blue Jackets but won't be comfortable with it until the final buzzer sounds.

Final Blue Jackets-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

The question for this game is whether you have the nerve to fade the Golden Knights and take the surging Blue Jackets. Columbus has all the makings of a Cinderella team, but Vegas is still one of the league's best despite their recent struggles. Regardless, there are too many reasons to take the significant value on the Blue Jackets.

Final Blue Jackets-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick: Blue Jackets ML (+210)