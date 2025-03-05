ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is a battle of Eastern Conference playoff hopefuls as the Columbus Blue Jackets visit the Florida Panthers. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Blue Jackets-Panthers prediction and pick.

The Blue Jackets come into the game at 30-23-8 on the year, which is good for fourth in the Metropolitan Division. Currently, the Blue Jackets are in a playoff spot, and Columbus could be looking to upgrade their roster ahead of the trade deadline. In their last game, the Blue Jackets faced the Lightning. The Lightning took a 2-0 lead in the first period before Zach Werenski scored to make it a one goal game. Still, the Lightning would add two more in the second period before Werenski scored again. The Lightning would score twice in the third as well, on their way for a 6-2 victory over the Blue Jackets.

Meanwhile, the Panthers are 38-21-3 on the year, placing them in second in the Atlantic Division. The Panthers recently made a trade to grab Seth Jones from the Blackhawks. In their last game, the Panthers also faced the Tampa Bay Lightning. After a scoreless first period, Aleksander Barkov would score to make it 1-0. He would add another goal in the period as well. In the third, Brayden Point would get one back for Tampa Bay, but the Panthers would win the game 2-1.

Here are the Blue Jackets-Panthers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Blue Jackets-Panthers Odds

Columbus Blue Jackets: +1.5 (-128)

Moneyline: +202

Florida Panthers: -1.5 (+104)

Moneyline: -250

Over: 6.5 (+110)

Under: 6.5 (-134)

How To Watch Blue Jackets vs Panthers

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Blue Jackets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Blue Jackets leader in points this year comes from the blue line. Zach Werenski leads the team in assists as well, coming in with 46 assists, while he has scored 20 goals, good for 66 total points. Meanwhile, the second line is home to Kent Johnson. Johnson is third on the team in points this year, coming in with 20 goals and 23 assists on the year.

The Blue Jackets top line is led by Kirill Marchenko. Marchenko is second on the team in points and leads the team in goals, coming in with 24 goals and 36 assists this year, good for 60 total points. He is joined on the line by Adam Fantilli and Dmitri Voronkov. Fantilli comes in with 18 goals and 20 asssits this year. Meanwhile, Voronkov is fifth on the team in points, coming in with 20 goals and 20 assists this year.

Elvis Merzlikins is expected to be in goal for the Blue Jackets in this one. He is 22-15-4 on the year with a 3.02 goals-against average and a .896 save percentage. He is 3-2 in his last five starts, with three games with a save percentage of .900 or better.

Why the Panthers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Sam Reinhart leads the way from the top line for the Panthers. Reinhart leads the team in goals and points this year. He comes into the game with 31 goals and 33 assists, good for 64 total points. Further, he has nine goals and 12 assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Aleksander Barkov is third on the team in points and leads in assists, joining Reinhart on the top line. He comes in with 16 goals and 40 asssits this year, with seven goals and 15 assists on the power play. Carter Verhaeghe rounds out the line, sitting fourth on the team in points with 16 goals and 28 assists this year.

With Matthew Tkachuk still out of the lineup, Sam Bennett leads the second line. He has 19 goals and 20 assists this year. He is joined on the line by Evan Rodrigues, who comes in with 14 goals and 13 assists. Meanwhile, Anton Lundell has been great from the blue line. He comes in with 14 goals and 26 assists this year.

Sergei Bobrovsky is expected to be in goal for the Panthers in this one. He is 26-13-2 on the year with a 2.55 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. He is 4-1-0 in his last five, with four games giving up two or fewer goals and being over .900 in save percentage.

Final Blue Jackets-Panthers Prediction & Pick

The Panthers come in as heavy favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. Not only do they score 3.26 goals per game, but they are ninth in the NHL in goals against. Further, they have allowed just ten goals in their last seven games. Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets are scoring 3.33 goals per game, but are 25th in the NHL in goals against per game. They have given up 20 goals in their last six games. With the Panthers having the better defense here, take them to get the win.

Final Blue Jackets-Panthers Prediction & Pick: Panthers -1.5 (+104)