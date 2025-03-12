ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

These two teams have stumbled recently and need a win to feel safe for the NCAA Tournament. Both are on the bubble and need wins to feel safe. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Boise State-San Diego State prediction and pick.

Boise State is 22-9 this season. They have quality wins against Clemson, Saint Mary's, New Mexico, and Utah State. They also have notable losses against San Diego State, Utah State, New Mexico, and Colorado State twice. Tyson Degenhart is playing like one of the best players in the conference, and they need him to have a monster game to try to save their season and get off the bubble.

San Diego State is 21-8 this season. They have had quality wins against UC San Diego, Creighton, Houston, Boise State twice, Colorado State, and New Mexico. The Aztecs have suffered significant losses against Gonzaga, Oregon, Utah State twice, New Mexico, and Colorado State. The Aztecs have a stifling defense, but they need Nick Boyd and Miles Byrd to show up and help them get the win and feel safer off the bubble.

Here are the Boise State-San Diego State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Mountain West Tournament Odds: Boise State-San Diego State Odds

Boise State: +1.5 (-122)

Moneyline: -108

San Diego State: -1.5 (+100)

Moneyline: -111

Over: 133.5 (-115)

Under: 133.5 (-115)

How to Watch Boise State vs. San Diego State

Time: 5:30 pm ET/2:30 pm PT

TV: CBSSN

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Boise State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Boise State's offense has been one of the best in the Mountain West. They score 76 points per game, have a 46.5% field goal percentage, and a 31.5% three-point shooting percentage. The Broncos have also slipped a bit in KenPom with an offensive efficiency rating of 116.8.

Three Broncos are averaging over double digits in scoring on a very balanced offense, and Tyson Degenhart is the best player on this offense, averaging 17.8 points per game. The team averages 14.6 assists per game, and Alvaro Cardenas is the team leader with 6.9 per game.

The Broncos are playing very efficiently and balanced on offense, but they are facing a buzzsaw of defense in this matchup against San Diego State. This is a strength-on-strength matchup, and while the Broncos should score, it won't be easy.

San Diego State's offense has been a solid unit, but also inconsistent this season. They score 71.5 points per game, have a field goal percentage of 44.6%, and have a three-point percentage of 33.5%. The offense has steadily risen to 102nd in offensive efficiency in KenPom with a 110.7 rating.

Only two Aztecs average over double digits in scoring with Boyd and Miles Byrd. Boyd leads the team in scoring and passing with 13.2 points and four assists per game, respectively. The Aztecs also don't move the ball well, averaging only 13.2 assists as a team. Byrd is just behind Boyd, averaging 12.8 points per game.

The Spartans can score and should find a way to score against the Broncos, even with the game in Boise. Uduje has been very good and should help this offense score.

Why San Diego State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Boise State's defense has had a solid year and is just a step behind their offense. They allow 66.3 points per game, 43.5% from the field, and 33.4% from behind the arc. They have risen slightly on KenPom in adjusted defensive efficiency, ranking 64th and having a 100.9 rating.

The frontcourt has been solid this season thanks to Degenhart. He leads the team in rebounds with 6.1 per game. O'Mar Stanley is the team leader in blocks, averaging 0.8 per game. Their on-ball defense has been solid, too, with Cardenas leading in steals, averaging 1.5 per game.

This defense has a good matchup against a good but not great San Diego State offense. The Aztecs love to slow teams down and grind out their offense, but this defense should be able to cause issues for them in the tournament.

San Diego State's defense has been the best unit in the Mountain West all year. They allow 63.7 points per game, 37.9% from the field, and 30.4% from behind the arc. This defense is also ranked highly on KenPom, coming in at 12th in adjusted defense and they have a rating of 93.8.

The Aztecs' frontcourt has been excellent because of their depth, but Magoon Gwath probably won't be available for the game. Jared Coleman-Jones is the rebounding leader with Gwath likely out, averaging five per game, and Byrd is the leader in blocks, with one per game since Gwath could be out. This defense is where they hang their hat across the board this season.

This defense has been a lockdown unit, but the Broncos offer a unique challenge on offense with Degenhart and their style of play. Still, the Aztecs and their defense are the best unit in this game and are a giant X-factor.

Final Boise State-San Diego State Prediction & Pick

This matchup comes down to offense vs. defense. I like the defense more. San Diego State will likely be missing Gwath and that hurts their defense, but they should still win the game and advance in the tourney.

Final Boise State-San Diego State Prediction & Pick: San Diego State -1.5 (+100)