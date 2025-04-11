ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Milwaukee Brewers continue their road trip to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks Friday night. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Brewers-Diamondbacks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Brewers-Diamondbacks Projected Starters

Undecided vs. Eduardo Rodriguez

Milwaukee has not named a starter for this game.

Eduardo Rodriguez (0-1) with a 6.10 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 10.1 innings pitched, 4 walks, 17 strikeouts, .216 oBA

Last Start: at Washington Nationals: Loss, 5 innings pitched, 5 hits, 4 runs, 1 walk, 12 strikeouts

Home Splits: 1 start, 5.06 ERA, 5.1 innings pitched, 3 innings, 3 hits, 3 walks, 5 strikeouts

MLB Odds: Brewers-Diamondbacks Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-178)

Moneyline: +118

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -138

Over: 8.5 (-122)

Under: 8.5 (+100)

How to Watch Brewers vs. Diamondbacks

Time: 9:40 PM ET/6:40 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, DBACKS.TV

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Milwaukee is coming off a series win in Colorado. Now, that is not unexpected, but beating teams they are supposed to beat is always good. It would not be a surprise to see them win a series in Arizona, either. The Diamondbacks have the ninth-highest ERA in the MLB, they have allowed the fifth-most home runs, and the ninth-most runs. The Brewers should be able to hit the ball decently well in this game against a struggling pitching staff.

Speaking of struggling pitching staff, the Diamondbacks starting pitcher has been hit around. Rodriguez has allowed opponents to see the ball well off him this season. Opponents have a very high barrel rate, hard-hit rate, average exit velocity, and fly ball percentage against Rodriguez. He is the type of pitcher this season that is going to allow other teams to hit the ball hard and in the air off him. If Milwaukee can get the ball in the air with some velocity, they will be able to score some runs and win the game.

Why The Diamondbacks Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Brewers have the highest ERA in the MLB. They have been a lot better recently, but Milwaukee is still prone to giving up some runs. On the season, the Brewers have an ERA of 5.40, a 1.37 WHIP, and they have allowed the most home runs in the MLB. Arizona has to take advantage of this. The Brewers have not yet announced a starter for the game, so the Diamondbacks have a good chance to hit off someone that might not be used to that role. If Arizona can hit the ball well, they will cover the spread.

One good thing about Rodriguez's start in his last game was his strikeouts. He was able to strikeout 12 batters against the Nationals, which is not an easy accomplishment. Being able to punch out 12 batters is not easy no matter what team you play. Milwaukee does not have the best lineup, so Rodriguez has a chance to have a similar game. He needs to find a way to miss some more barrels, but there is a great chance for Rodriguez to have a good start Friday night. If he pitches well, the Diamondbacks will win.

Final Brewers-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

This could end up being a game that features a lot of run. With that in mind, I am going to go with the better lineup. I will take the Diamondbacks to win straight up.

Final Brewers-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Diamondbacks ML (-138)