It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Brewers-Diamondbacks prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Brewers-Diamondbacks.

The Arizona Diamondbacks were down 4-0 to the Milwaukee Brewers entering the bottom of the ninth on Saturday night in Phoenix. Not only were the D-Backs about to lose; they were about to get shut out for the second straight game. Milwaukee won 7-0 on Friday night and blanked Arizona for the first eight innings on Saturday. Losing is bad enough; losing twice is worse. Losing back-to-back shutouts is just flat-out humiliating. This Arizona offense is way too explosive to have that happen. The D-Backs were about to walk off the field with another perplexing defeat.

Then the improbable happened. The Diamondbacks stitched together a five-run rally in the bottom of the ninth and scored a shocking 5-4 win over the Brewers. The comeback had to feel amazing for Arizona on its own terms, but the added layer of meaning for the D-Backs is that they missed the playoffs last year in large part because they blew an 8-0 lead to Milwaukee with one week left in the season. A 10-9 loss sent the team reeling, and it couldn't recover in the final few days of the campaign. Coming back is great, but doing so against the Brewers is not lost upon the D-Backs. That win meant a lot to them.

Brewers-Diamondbacks Projected Starters

Freddy Peralta vs Zac Gallen

Freddy Peralta (1-1) did well in Coors Field in his most recent start. Any pitcher has to feel very good about going into Coors and not getting tagged. Peralta now hopes he can contain an Arizona offense which busted out for five runs in one momentous inning. This is where a pitcher has to stand tall for his team and set a tone early in a game.

Last Start: April 8 at Colorado Rockies — 5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 HR, 3 BB, 6 K

Zac Gallen (1-2) is wildly inconsistent right now. He dominated the New York Yankees in his previous start, but then he got rocked by the Orioles in his last start. Will Gallen's pattern of great-bad-great-bad continue, or will he remain below average in the early portion of the 2025 season?

Last Start: April 7 vs Baltimore Orioles — 4 2/3 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 1 HR, 4 BB, 2 K

Here are the Brewers-Diamondbacks MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Diamondbacks Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-205)

Moneyline: +108

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+168)

Moneyline: -126

Over: 8.5 (+102)

Under: 8.5 (-124)

How to Watch Brewers vs Diamondbacks

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET/1:10 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin (Brewers) / MLB (Diamondbacks)

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Brewers are going to be motivated after blowing their Saturday lead. Freddy Peralta is a good pitcher. More than that, he's pitching better than Zac Gallen is right now. Milwaukee will bounce back and prevail.

Why The Diamondbacks Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Diamondbacks know that Zac Gallen, if he has a bad start, will respond well in his next start. One should expect that Gallen will pitch well on Sunday after being poor in his previous outing. It would be much more of a surprise if Gallen was bad in consecutive starts.

Also, the D-Backs' offense, after being shut out for 17 innings by Milwaukee pitching, finally broke free in the ninth on Saturday. This offense should be able to hit the Brewers from start to finish in this game.

Final Brewers-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

The Diamondbacks aren't going to be shut down for eight more innings on Sunday, and Zac Gallen is probably going to pitch well. We love the D-Backs in this spot.

Final Brewers-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Diamondbacks -1.5