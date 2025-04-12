ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Brewers-Diamondbacks prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Brewers-Diamondbacks.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are watching the National League West turn into the best division in baseball. The Atlanta Braves' early-season struggles have dragged down the NL East. This leaves the NL West as the toughest division in the sport through two weeks. The San Francisco Giants have a clearly improved roster which is delivering results. The San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers both have elite teams after clashing in last October's playoffs. The Diamondbacks will very likely need to beat out at least one of those three divisional competitors, if not two, to make the 2025 MLB playoffs. That's a daunting task. Having lost 7-0 to the Brewers on Friday night in the first game of this series, the D-Backs need to bounce back and not let one bad loss bleed into two or more.

Brewers-Diamondbacks Projected Starters

Chad Patrick vs. Corbin Burnes

Chad Patrick (1-0) delivered a strong performance this past Sunday against the Reds. The young pitcher looked in command on the mound, a great sign for a Brewer organization which needs some fresh faces to make big contributions if the team is going to win the division. Milwaukee has lost big-name players the past few years, so younger (and cheaper) players have to make up the difference.

Last Start: April 6 vs Cincinnati Reds — 5 1/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 HR, 3 BB, 4 K

Corbin Burnes (0-1) is not hitting his stride. It's too early to be alarmed — plenty of good pitchers start slowly in early April — but the D-Backs cannot have Burnes continue to struggle. He needs to begin to pick up the pace and pitch like an ace. Arizona can't lose too many of the games Burnes starts. That would likely prove fatal in any playoff race against formidable NL West competition.

Last Start: April 6 vs Washington Nationals — 5 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 0 HR, 4 BB, 3 K

Here are the Brewers-Diamondbacks MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Diamondbacks Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-134)

Moneyline: +150

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+112)

Moneyline: -178

Over: 8.5 (-106)

Under: 8.5 (-114)

How to Watch Brewers vs Diamondbacks

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET/5:10 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin (Brewers) / MLB (Diamondbacks)

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Chad Patrick pitched well in his last start. Corbin Burnes is struggling for Arizona. Put those two realities together, and you have the formula for a Milwaukee win or at least a cover of the plus-1.5-run spread.

Why The Diamondbacks Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Diamondbacks will take the field with more urgency and motivation than the Brewers in this game. Milwaukee plays in a weak NL Central and has a lot more margin for error. For Arizona, it's a completely different reality. The issue is less about the raw number of games the Diamondbacks might need to gain on these teams, at least right now in the middle of April. The much bigger concern is that if the Diamondbacks aren't ahead of these teams in the middle of July or August, the prospect of having to leapfrog them down the stretch will be hard, especially since there will be a lot of head-to-head competition in the division. The D-Backs don't need to dominate the division, but they do need to maintain a steady winning pace and make sure they minimize bad patches throughout their 2025 campaign. That's why they're going to attack this game more urgently than Milwaukee will.

Final Brewers-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

The Diamondbacks have their ace against a Brewer youngster. This should be a comfortable Arizona win, especially after Friday night was one of Arizona's worst games of the year. Take the D-Backs.

Final Brewers-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Diamondbacks -1.5