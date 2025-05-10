ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The MLB season continues as the Milwaukee Brewers look to pick up the win on the road in Tampa Bay when they take on the Rays in their series finale on Sunday. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Brewers-Rays prediction and pick.

Brewers-Rays Projected Starters

Chad Patrick vs. Drew Rasmussen

Chad Patrick (2-3) with a 3.08 ERA and 1.18 WHIP

Last Start: Patrick got the win over the Astros on Tuesday, allowing three runs on four hits and a walk while striking out six in 6.2 innings.

Away Splits: Patrick hasn't pitched well on the road as he's still searching for his first win with a 0-2 record and 4.11 ERA, and 1.43 WHIP across 15.1 innings.

Drew Rasmussen (1-3) with a 3.09 ERA and 1.06 WHIP

Last Start: Rasmussen yielded three runs on five hits and two walks over 4.1 innings Tuesday, striking out two and taking a loss against the Phillies.

Home Splits: Despite his 1-3 record at home, Rasmussen has been efficient with a 2.52 ERA and 1.08 WHIP in 25 innings.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Rays Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-154)

Moneyline: +126

Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (+128)

Moneyline: -148

Over: 8.5 (-115)

Under: 8.5 (-105)

How to Watch Brewers vs. Rays

Time: 1:40 PM ET/10:40 AM PT

TV: Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports Wisconsin, MLB Extra Innings, MLB.TV

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Chad Patrick and the Milwaukee Brewers are poised to topple Drew Rasmussen and the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday, thanks to a combination of Patrick’s deceptive arsenal and a Brewers offense that has shown flashes of explosive potential. Patrick, a 26-year-old right-hander, has quietly impressed since joining the Brewers’ rotation, posting a 2.87 ERA and showcasing an ability to keep hitters off balance with his mix of an 88-mph cutter, upper-80s changeup, and a fastball he uses strategically rather than predictably. His willingness to pitch backwards and the Brewers’ knack for developing under-the-radar arms make him a difficult matchup, especially for a Rays lineup that has struggled to find consistent production and is still searching for its offensive identity after a step back in 2024.

On the offensive side, Milwaukee’s lineup, while inconsistent overall, features several hitters with significant raw power and the ability to break out at any moment. William Contreras and Jackson Chourio have both demonstrated the capacity for game-changing contact, and the Brewers recently made history with a 32-run outburst over three games, stranding just eight runners in that span is a testament to their efficiency when locked in. While Drew Rasmussen has been solid for the Rays, his recent shakiness (10 earned runs over his last 14.1 innings) and the Brewers’ potential for timely power surges give Milwaukee a clear path to victory if their bats heat up at the right time. Expect Patrick’s craftiness and the Brewers’ latent offensive firepower to be the difference-makers on Sunday.

Why The Rays Will Cover The Spread/Win

Drew Rasmussen and the Tampa Bay Rays are well-positioned to come out on top against Chad Patrick and the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday, thanks to a combination of Rasmussen’s consistency and a revamped Rays lineup. Rasmussen has quietly been one of the most effective pitchers in the American League, posting a 3.09 ERA and an impressive 1.06 WHIP so far in 2025, with recent outings showing his ability to limit damage and rack up strikeouts. His seamless transition back into the rotation after injury has bolstered a Rays staff that thrives on pitching efficiency and run prevention, giving Tampa Bay a reliable edge every time he takes the mound.

Offensively, the Rays have made strategic upgrades that have injected much-needed depth and power into their lineup. The additions of Ha-Seong Kim and Danny Jansen, along with a full-time role for Jonny DeLuca, have helped balance the lineup while maintaining elite defense up the middle. With established hitters like Yandy Díaz, Brandon Lowe, and the emerging Junior Caminero, the Rays have the ability to manufacture runs and capitalize on timely hitting. In contrast, Milwaukee’s offense has struggled with consistency and power, ranking near the bottom of the league in key metrics like wRC+ and OPS. With Rasmussen on the mound and a deeper, more dynamic lineup, the Rays have the formula to outscore and outlast the Brewers on Sunday.

Final Brewers-Rays Prediction & Pick

Expect a tightly contested matchup as Drew Rasmussen takes the mound for the Rays against Chad Patrick and the Brewers. Rasmussen’s command and the Rays’ improved lineup should give Tampa Bay the edge, especially with Yandy Díaz and Junior Caminero swinging hot bats. While the Brewers have shown flashes of offensive potential, their inconsistency may prove costly. Look for the Rays to capitalize on key opportunities and ride Rasmussen’s strong outing to a victory over Milwaukee on Sunday.

Final Brewers-Rays Prediction & Pick: Tampa Bay Rays ML (-148), Under 8.5 (-105)