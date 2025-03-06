ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC 313: Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev continues on the prelims with a fight between Brunno Ferreira and Armen Petrosyan in the middleweight division. Ferreira's winning streak was halted in his last fight where he suffered a third-round submission defeat meanwhile, Petrosyan has now dropped back-to-back fights, as he comes into a do-or-die matchup this weekend. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Ferreira-Petrosyan prediction and pick.

Brunno Ferreira (12-2) was riding high coming off back-to-back first-round knockouts into his last fight but then suffered defeat getting submitted by Abus Magomedov in the third round. Ferreira has the chance to get back into the win column and make a statement when he takes on Armen Petrosyan this weekend at UFC 313.

Arman Petrosyan (8-4) has now lost back-to-back fights and is coming off the most brutal loss of his career when he was knocked by a double-spinning backfist courtesy of Shara Magomedov. With Petrosyan's back against the wall, he's got one more chance to make a good impression when he steps inside the octagon against Brunno Ferreira this weekend.

Here are the UFC 313 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 313 Odds: Brunno Ferreira-Armen Petrosyan Odds

Brunno Ferreira: +120

Armen Petrosyan: -142

Over 2.5 rounds: +124

Under 2.5 rounds: -160

Why Brunno Ferreira Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Abus Magomedov – SUB R3

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 12 (9 KO/TKO/3 SUB)

Brunno Ferreira is well-positioned to defeat Armen Petrosyan in their middleweight bout at UFC 313. Ferreira, nicknamed “The Hulk,” is an explosive fighter with devastating knockout power, having finished all 12 of his professional victories via stoppage. His relentless forward pressure and ability to close the distance make him a nightmare for technical strikers like Petrosyan. Ferreira’s aggressive style, combined with his durability, allows him to dictate the pace of fights and overwhelm opponents early. With Petrosyan coming off a brutal knockout loss to Shara Magomedov, Ferreira’s power and aggression could exploit any lingering vulnerabilities in Petrosyan’s defense.

Additionally, Ferreira’s grappling remains an underrated aspect of his game. While primarily known for his striking, Ferreira has shown the ability to mix in takedowns when needed, which could disrupt Petrosyan’s rhythm. Petrosyan’s struggles against grapplers, as seen in his loss to Rodolfo Vieira, highlight a potential weakness that Ferreira could capitalize on if the fight hits the mat. Furthermore, Petrosyan’s tendency to rely on volume over power may not be enough to keep Ferreira at bay. Suppose Ferreira can impose his will early and land cleanly. In that case, he has a strong chance of securing another highlight-reel finish and solidifying his status as a rising contender at middleweight.

Why Armen Petrosyan Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Shara Magomedov – KO/TKO R2

Last 5: 2-3

Finishes: 5 (5 KO/TKO)

Armen Petrosyan has the tools to defeat Brunno Ferreira in their middleweight bout at UFC 313 this weekend. Known as “Superman,” Petrosyan is a highly technical striker with exceptional volume and precision. He averages 5.65 significant strikes landed per minute with a 54% accuracy rate, making him one of the most efficient strikers in the division. His ability to fight at range and utilize leg kicks, body shots, and combinations will be key in keeping Ferreira at bay. Petrosyan’s defensive awareness, including his striking defense, could help him avoid Ferreira’s early power shots while wearing him down over the course of the fight.

Moreover, Petrosyan’s experience against high-level competition gives him an edge in composure and adaptability. While Ferreira is dangerous early, his aggressive style often leaves openings that a calculated fighter like Petrosyan can exploit. If Petrosyan can weather Ferreira’s initial storm, his superior cardio and ability to maintain a high output will likely take over in the later rounds. By dictating the pace and staying disciplined, Petrosyan has a strong chance to outpoint Ferreira or even secure a late stoppage, solidifying himself as one of the most technical strikers in the middleweight division.

Final Brunno Ferreira-Armen Petrosyan Prediction & Pick

The middleweight bout between Brunno Ferreira and Armen Petrosyan at UFC 313 is a classic striker-versus-striker matchup with intriguing dynamics. Ferreira, nicknamed “The Hulk,” is a powerhouse with all 12 of his career wins coming by stoppage. His aggressive, brawling style and knockout power make him a constant threat, especially in the early rounds. However, Petrosyan’s technical kickboxing and ability to maintain distance could prove to be the difference-maker.

Petrosyan’s precision striking and high fight IQ will likely dictate the pace if he can avoid Ferreira’s early blitz. Ferreira has shown vulnerabilities in extended fights, particularly with cardio, as seen in his last outing. Petrosyan’s ability to counter effectively and exploit defensive lapses could wear Ferreira down over time. While Petrosyan is always dangerous on the feet and is the better tactician, the power of Ferreira will be the difference maker as he lands something flush midway through the fighting putting Petrosyan away and getting back on track.

Final Brunno Ferreira-Armen Petrosyan Prediction & Pick: Brunno Ferreira (+120), Under 2.5 Rounds (-160)