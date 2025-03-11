ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Bucks-Pacers prediction and pick.

Tuesday’s matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers promises to be a battle of playoff contenders. The Bucks are led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is averaging 30.9 points, 12.1 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game this season, making him a dominant force on both ends. Milwaukee’s efficient three-point shooting (38.4%) and solid defense (112.5 points allowed per game) give them an edge. The Pacers enter in hopes of regaining momentum with Tyrese Haliburton’s playmaking and Pascal Siakam’s scoring inside. While Indiana’s offense is potent, Milwaukee’s depth and Giannis’ dominance should secure the victory.

Here are the Bucks-Pacers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bucks-Pacers Odds

Milwaukee Bucks: -3.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -148

Indiana Pacers: +3.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +126

Over: 233.5 (-112)

Under: 233.5 (-108)

How To Watch Bucks vs. Pacers

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: TNT

Why the Bucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

Why the Pacers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Indiana Pacers have a legitimate chance to win or cover the spread against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, thanks to their recent form and home-court advantage. Led by Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam, the Pacers have shown resilience and adaptability, particularly in their three-game home win streak. Haliburton’s exceptional playmaking skills will be crucial in navigating Milwaukee’s defense, while Siakam’s versatility allows him to exploit mismatches both inside and outside. Indiana’s ability to shoot from beyond the arc (36.5% three-point shooting) could also stretch Milwaukee’s defense and create scoring opportunities.

The Bucks, despite their strong roster, have faced challenges without Giannis Antetokounmpo at full strength due to recent injuries. Even with Giannis on the court, the Pacers' quickness and agility could pose problems for Milwaukee's defense, especially if they can force turnovers and capitalize on fast breaks. Additionally, the Pacers have been competitive against top-tier teams this season, often keeping games close even in losses. Given their recent momentum and the Bucks' potential vulnerabilities, Indiana could push Milwaukee to the limit. Suppose they can maintain their defensive intensity and limit Milwaukee's three-point shooting. In that case, the Pacers have a solid chance of covering the spread or even securing an upset victory at home.

Final Bucks-Pacers Prediction & Pick

Tuesday night's matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers promises to be a closely contested affair. The Bucks, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, are known for their dominant offense and strong defense, but they have shown some inconsistency recently. Giannis, averaging 30.9 points, 12.1 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game, will be the focal point of Milwaukee's attack. However, the Pacers have been playing well at home with a 19-9 record at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Pacers, fueled by Tyrese Haliburton's playmaking and Pascal Siakam's scoring, have the potential to challenge the Bucks. Haliburton's ability to create for himself and others, combined with Siakam's versatility, could exploit Milwaukee's defense if they are not fully focused. Additionally, Myles Turner's three-point shooting (40.4%) could stretch the Bucks' defense and create opportunities for Indiana. Despite these challenges, Milwaukee's depth and Giannis' dominance should ultimately secure them a hard-fought victory. The game will be a battle of strengths, with Milwaukee's power against Indiana's speed and agility to come away with the ATS victory on the road Tuesday night.

Final Bucks-Pacers Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Bucks -3.5 (-108), Over 233.5 (-112)