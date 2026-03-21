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It's time for another betting prediction and pick inside the NBA as we conclude yet another cross-conference series with this next tilt. The Milwaukee Bucks (28-41) visit the Phoenix Suns (39-31) as Phoenix leads the season series 1-0. Check our NBA odds series for the Bucks-Suns prediction and pick.

The Milwaukee Bucks are eleventh in the Eastern Conference standings, losing their last game 128-96 to the Utah Jazz. They're just 2-10 over their last 12 games with their playoff hopes quickly slipping away, hoping for the unlikely upset on the road in this one.

The Phoenix Suns are currently seventh in the Western Conference, clinching play-in position following their latest 101-100 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. They recently won six of seven games, but have dropped four-straight heading into this one and hoping to break their skid as betting favorites.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Bucks vs. Suns Odds

Milwaukee Bucks: +11.5 (-110)

Phoenix Suns: -11.5 (-110)

Over: 219.5 (-110)

Under: 219.5 (-110)

Bucks vs. Suns Key Injuries

Milwaukee: Gary Harris (groin – Questionable) / Kevin Porter Jr. (groin – Questionable) / Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee – OUT)

Phoenix: Grayson Allen (knee – Questionable) / Royce O'Neale (knee – Doubtful) / Dillon Brooks (hand – OUT) / Amir Coffey (ankle – OUT) / Haywood Highsmith (knee – OUT) / Mark Williams (foot – OUT)

Bucks vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Phoenix Suns are 22-13 at home this season. The Milwaukee Bucks are 12-22 on the road.

The Suns have gone 25-8 as betting favorites. The Bucks are 16-27 as underdogs.

The Suns are 42-28 ATS overall, 20-15 ATS at home. The Bucks are 30-39 ATS overall, 14-20 ATS on the road.

The Bucks are 6-4 outright, 6-3-1 ATS in their last 10 games against the Bucks.

The Bucks are 3-9 ATS over their last 12 games.

The Suns are 5-2 ATS over their last 7 games.

The total has gone UNDER in five of Milwaukee's last six games on the road.

The Suns are 3-9 ATS in their last 12 home games.

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Keys to Bucks vs. Suns Matchup

The Bucks will look for revenge following their first 129-114 loss to the Phoenix Suns from Milwaukee. The Suns will have a chance to sweep on their home floor with one of the better ATS records in the NBA, expected to win this game big once again as the Bucks continue to flounder. With Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) out for the unforeseeable future, fans are beginning to wonder if the “Greek Freak” has already played his last game as a member of the franchise.

The Suns, on the other hand, have been trending in the right direction with their recent winning streak. However, they've seriously cooled off with four-straight losses, including games against the Raptors and Timberwolves that they easily could have won. Devin Booker has seriously elevated his scoring over the last 10 games, averaging 30.3 PPG during that stretch and oftentimes being the difference between a win and a loss.

Suns' Jalen Green has also stepped up into a prominent role following his injury and the current injury sidelining Dillon Brooks. Their defense certainly isn't as energetic without Brooks in the lineup, but they'll be met with a Milwaukee offense struggling to find consistent scoring without Antetokounmpo in the lineup.

The Bucks' front office and training staff will continue to monitor the situation with Antetokounmpo's knee injury, but it may be time for them to start focusing on the young core of talent emerging within their starting lineup. PG Ryan Rollins is in the running for ‘Most Improved Player” this season, so expect him to be their main catalyst moving forward along with players like Kyle Kuzma and Bobby Portis Jr. trying to breath some life into the rest of their season.

Bucks vs. Suns Prediction and Pick

The Bucks weren't able to keep their first game against the Suns particularly close and without Giannis Antetokounmpo in their lineup, their road will become much tougher trying to find wins without him. This may be the beginning of a Milwaukee franchise without Giannis in the future, so they should look to focus on who's on the floor and how they can contend for a play-in spot.

The Suns should be eager to break their current losing streak and although they face a double-digit spread in this game, they should be able to cover as one of the best NBA teams against the spread.

For our final prediction, we'll roll with the Phoenix Suns to cover the spread at home as they should put up a lopsided total against a struggling Bucks' team.

Final Bucks-Suns Prediction & Pick: Phoenix Suns -11.5 (-110)