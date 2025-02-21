ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Washington Wizards on Friday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Bucks-Wizards prediction and pick.

The struggling Washington Wizards host the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday in a matchup of teams heading in opposite directions. The Wizards, mired in an 11-game home losing streak, will rely on Jordan Poole's scoring prowess (21.2 PPG) to keep pace with the Bucks' potent offense. Milwaukee, led by Damian Lillard (25.8 PPG, 7.5 APG), aims to capitalize on Washington's league-worst defense (122 PPG allowed). The Bucks' superior three-point shooting (38.7%, 2nd in NBA) could be the difference-maker against the Wizards' 32.9% (29th in NBA). With key players like Giannis Antetokounmpo potentially sidelined, this game presents an opportunity for role players to step up on both sides.

Here are the Bucks-Wizards NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bucks-Wizards Odds

Milwaukee Bucks: -8 (-110)

Moneyline: -295

Washington Wizards: +8 (-110)

Moneyline: +240

Over: 227.5 (-110)

Under: 227.5 (-110)

How To Watch Bucks vs. Wizards

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin, Monumental Sports Network, NBA League Pass

Why the Bucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Milwaukee Bucks are poised to dominate the Washington Wizards in their Friday matchup, showcasing the stark contrast between a playoff contender and a team deep in rebuilding mode. The Bucks, led by the formidable duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, boast a potent offense that should easily overwhelm the Wizards' league-worst defense, which allows a staggering 122 points per game. Milwaukee's recent acquisition of Kyle Kuzma from the Wizards adds another scoring threat to their arsenal, potentially providing inside knowledge of Washington's strategies. The Bucks' superior three-point shooting, ranking second in the NBA at 38.7%, will likely exploit the Wizards' vulnerability from beyond the arc, as Washington sits second-to-last in three-point percentage at a mere 32.9%.

While the Wizards have shown flashes of potential with young talents like Bilal Coulibaly and Jordan Poole, their overall performance this season has been historically poor, including two 15-game losing streaks. The Bucks' experienced roster, bolstered by veterans like Brook Lopez and the newly acquired Kuzma, should easily outmatch the Wizards' developing core. Milwaukee's depth, particularly in the frontcourt with additions like Jericho Sims, provides them with ample options to maintain pressure throughout the game. Given the Wizards' struggles, especially their tendency to fall behind early and their league-worst average score margin of -14.7, the Bucks are well-positioned to secure a convincing victory and further solidify their standing as a top Eastern Conference contender.

Why the Wizards Could Cover the Spread/Win

While the odds may be stacked against them, the Washington Wizards have a legitimate shot at upsetting the Milwaukee Bucks in their Friday matchup. The Wizards, despite their 9-45 record, have been showing signs of improvement and have a young core eager to prove themselves. Jordan Poole, who's averaging 21.2 points per game and has set a franchise record for consecutive games with a three-pointer, will be looking to exploit the Bucks' perimeter defense, which has been inconsistent this season. The addition of veterans Khris Middleton and Marcus Smart at the trade deadline brings valuable experience and defensive prowess to the Wizards, potentially disrupting the Bucks' offensive flow. Moreover, the emergence of rookies Bilal Coulibaly and Alex Sarr provides Washington with athleticism and energy that could catch Milwaukee off guard.

The Bucks, on the other hand, have been struggling with consistency, sporting a 29-24 record and showing vulnerabilities in their defensive schemes. Their tendency to allow early shots and struggle with defensive rotations could play right into the Wizards' hands, especially if Washington can capitalize on fast-break opportunities and crash the offensive boards effectively. The potential absence of key players like Giannis Antetokounmpo due to injury concerns could further tilt the scales in the Wizards' favor. If Washington can maintain their recent offensive surge, seen in Coulibaly's recent triple-double performance, and exploit the Bucks' defensive weaknesses, they have a real chance of securing a surprising victory and breaking their 11-game home losing streak.

Final Bucks-Wizards Prediction & Pick

In this intriguing matchup, the Milwaukee Bucks are expected to overcome the Washington Wizards, but not without a fight. The Wizards' young core, led by Jordan Poole and Bilal Coulibaly, will likely come out with high energy, potentially keeping the game close in the first half. However, the Bucks' superior firepower and experience, spearheaded by Damian Lillard and potentially Giannis Antetokounmpo, should ultimately prove too much for Washington to handle. Look for the Bucks to pull away in the third quarter, capitalizing on their three-point shooting advantage as the Bucks come away with the ATS victory on the road Friday night.

Final Bucks-Wizards Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Bucks -8 (-110), Over 227.5 (-110)