It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a BYU-Arizona State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch BYU-Arizona State.

The BYU Cougars are heading to the NCAA Tournament. They punched their ticket with a win at Arizona on Saturday night. They scored 96 points and roasted the Wildcats' defense in a magnificent display of tactics and shotmaking. BYU head coach Kevin Young has proved that he is up for the job. His ability to regularly create open shots for his offense has enabled BYU to hit high gear and play its best basketball late in the season, when it really matters. BYU defeated Kansas State, Kansas, West Virginia, and then Arizona in a late-season surge which took BYU from being right on the middle of the bubble to solidly in the NCAA Tournament. If BYU is not a 100-percent lock (which is a debatable point in itself), it's certainly very close. Winning just one or two more games would fully cement a bid, but being honest, it's really hard to see BYU missing the Big Dance at this point. The Cougars have done most of the heavy lifting and could easily afford two losses in the small amount of time which exists before Selection Sunday. As long as they don't lose three or four in a row, they should be good to go.

Here are the BYU-Arizona State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: BYU-Arizona State Odds

BYU: -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -164

Arizona State: +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +136

Over: 149.5 (-115)

Under: 149.5 (-105)

How to Watch BYU vs Arizona State

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN Plus

Why BYU Will Cover The Spread/Win

BYU is on a roll, playing its best ball of the year at just the right time. This Kevin Young offense is getting better late in the season, a sign that the coach is figuring out how to adjust on the fly and put his players in position to make winning plays. BYU is skilled, cohesive, and confident right now. Given how much rhythm and comfort this team has established at the offensive end of the floor, it's really hard to bet against the Cougars at this point. Compare BYU's harmony and flow to Arizona State's very rocky and bumpy season. Coach Bobby Hurley has spoken recently about how hard this season has been. The team had to dismiss one of its core rotational players, BJ Freeman, who butted heads with Hurley and teammates one too many times. ASU is emotionally exhausted, and BYU should be able to handle the Sun Devils with a spread this small.

Why Arizona State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Arizona State has had a rough season, but after the dismissal of BJ Freeman — a player who was a cancer in the locker room — the Sun Devils went to Kansas State and thoroughly outplayed the Wildcats in one of their better games of the season. That's an eye-opener, right? ASU played well after getting rid of a problematic teammate. That suggests ASU will continue to play well in the final weeks of the season, including this game against BYU. If ASU plays this game the way it played Kansas State, ASU will cover and probably win outright.

Final BYU-Arizona State Prediction & Pick

This game is a total toss-up, given how good ASU looked without BJ Freeman on the roster. Pass.

Final BYU-Arizona State Prediction & Pick: BYU moneyline