Two teams 6-6 in conference play face off as BYU faces West Virginia. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a BYU-West Virginia prediction and pick.

BYU comes into the game at 15-8 on the year, and 6-6 in conference play, sitting seventh in the Big 12. They opened the year 10-2 before losing four of their next five games. BYU would then win four straight before losing two in a row. Last time out, they faced Cincinnati. BYU would have a 42-39 lead at the end of the first half, but Cincinnati would have a strong second half. They would go on to win the game 84-66.

Meanwhile, West Virginia is also 15-8 on the year and 6-6 in conference play. They opened the year 11-2, but are just 4-6 since then. Last time out. West Virginia faced Utah. It was back-and-forth for much of the first half, but West Virginia would open up a nine-point lead at the end of the first half. Utah would go on to fall 72-61 to West Virginia.

Here are the BYU-West Virginia College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: BYU-West Virginia Odds

BYU: +1.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +112

West Virginia: -1.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -134

Over: 136.5 (-115)

Under: 136.5 (-105)

How to Watch BYU vs. West Virginia

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Why BYU Will Cover The Spread/Win

BYU is 37th in the nation in KenPom's rankings this year. They are 17th in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 81st in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. BYU has been solid on offense this year. They are 36th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting ninth in effective field goal percentage this year. Further, they move the ball well, sitting 18th in assists per game and 49th in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio.

Richie Saunders leads the way for BYU this year. He comes into the game with 15.1 points per game, while adding 4.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. He is joined in the frontcourt by Keba Keita. Keita leads the team in rebounding this year, coming in with 7.7 rebounds per game this year. He also scored 6.5 points.

Meanwhile, Egor Demin leads the team in both assists and steals this year. He comes into the game with 5.6 assists per game while adding 1.3 steals per game this year. He is also scoring 11.1 points per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Trevin Kenll. Knell comes into the game with 9.7 points per game while adding 2.3 rebounds, one assist, and 1.1 steals per game this year.

Why West Virginia Will Cover The Spread/Win

West Virginia is 45th in the nation in KenPom's rankings this year. They are 103rd in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 17th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. West Virginia has been better on the defensive end of the court. They are ninth in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 14th in opponent shooting efficiency this year. Further, they are ninth in the nation in opponent assist-to-turnover ratio. West Virginia is also 41st in the nation in blocks per game, and 57th in steals per game this year.

Javon Small leads the way for West Virginia. He leads the team in points, assists, and steals per game this year. Small comes into the game with 18.9 points per game while adding 5.3 assists, 1.8 steals, and 4.5 rebounds per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Jonathan Powell. Powell is scoring 8.5 points per game, with 2.8 rebounds.

In the frontcourt, Amani Hansberry leads the team in rebounding. He comes in with six rebounds per game, while also adding 9.5 points and 1.3 assists. Meanwhile, Eduardo Andre leads the team in 1.6 blocks per game. He is also scoring 5.7 points, with four rebounds per game this year.

Final BYU-West Virginia Prediction & Pick

This game will be a clash of styles. BYU plays with a fast pace and has been great on offense this year. Further, BYU is sixth in the nation in three-point attempts made per game. Meanwhile, West Virginia plays with a slow pace and has been great on defense. They are eighth in the nation against the three. Still, there is a major difference between the West Virginia offense and BYU defense. West Virginia is 196th in shooting efficiency while sitting 269th in points per game. Meanwhile, BYU is 77th in opponent points per game while sitting 131st in opponent shooting efficiency. Further, BYU is tenth in the nation in defensive rebounding percentage, while West Virginia is 285th. Take BYU in this one.

Final BYU-West Virginia Prediction & Pick: BYU +1.5 (-102)