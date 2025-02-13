ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Co-Main Event of UFC Vegas 102 is finally here and we're set for a betting prediction and pick for this next battle in the Featherweight (145) Division. No. 10-ranked Calvin Kattar of the New England Cartel will face rising contender Youssef Zalal of Morocco. Check the UFC odds series for our Kattar-Zalal prediction and pick.

Calvin Kattar (23-8) has gone 17-6 in the UFC since 2017 en route to becoming one of the best featherweights on the planet. After nearly earning a title challenge, Kattar has lost his last three consecutive fights against the best fighters in the division. He'll look for a redemption performance against a hungry contender. Kattar stands 5-foot-11 with a 72-inch reach.

Youssef Zalal (16-5-1) has gone 6-3-1 inside the UFC since 2020. Since taking a break from the promotion during 2022-23, Zalal returned in 2024 and has since gone 3-0 with two “Performance of the Night” bonuses. He'll look to jump into the rankings for the first time with a win here. Zalal stands 5-foot-10 with a 72-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Vegas 102 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 102 Odds: Calvin Kattar-Youssef Zalal Odds

Calvin Kattar: +370

Youssef Zalal: -485

Over 2.5 rounds: -220

Under 2.5 rounds: +170

Why Calvin Kattar Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Aljamain Sterling – U DEC

Last 5: 1-4

Finishes: 10 KO/TKO, 3 SUB

Calvin Kattar has been on a serious slide over the last year, but his losses have come against the top featherweights on the planet in Josh Emmett, Arnold Allen, and Aljamain Sterling. His last bout against Sterling wasn't particularly close, but it was promising to see Kattar fight to a three-round decision against a former champion following his recent knee injury. The betting odds are certainly surprising during this fight and you'd have to imagine Kattar will be coming into this one with a massive chip on his shoulder. However, his level of competition has been much higher throughout his career and he'll be seeing a much less experienced opponent in Zalal.

Calvin Kattar will have to return to his high-volume boxing while mixing in his leg kicks during this one. His chin certainly isn't what it used to be and he's lost a step in his speed due to age, but Kattar is still the far superior boxer and can benefit in this fight if he's able to lean on that. We've seen him stray away from the leg kicks over his last few fights, so expect him to return to those as he tries to remain in constant activity throughout this fight.

Why Youssef Zalal Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Jack Shore– SUB (arm triangle choke, R2)

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 4 KO/TKO, 9 SUB

There's no question that Youssef Zalal has returned a completely new fighter following his brief stint away from the UFC, with three-consecutive wins serving as a massive boost for his confidence. He's taken care of any inconsistencies he's had in the past and it's safe to say he's in his absolute prime as a fighter. Still, this will be a massive step-up in competition and he'll have to remain focused on the task at hand. At this point, he's the more accurate striker at 49% and will have the advantage from an athletic and grappling standpoint with nine wins by submission.

Youssef Zalal should look to be the aggressor in this fight as he's riding behind far more momentum than his opponent. He's also very skilled on the ground and while Calvin Kattar is a great wrestler himself, Zalal could benefit from taking this fight where he's more comfortable on the ground. Either way, he'll be much more imposing with his athleticism if he's able to keep Kattar at a safe distance and slipping his punches as they come.

Final Calvin Kattar-Youssef Zalal Prediction & Pick

Given where both of these fighters were just 2 years ago, the betting odds on this fight are surprising to say the least. While Youssef Zalal is certainly riding a hot hand at the moment, the toughest opponent he's had to face was Billy Quarantillo during this recent run. It's true that Calvin Kattar hasn't looked like his usual self, but he's still a top-10 featherweight and has seen countless similar looks in the past.

This fight will truly hinge on whether Zalal can take Kattar down and force him into a scramble on the mats. If the two resort to a more traditional boxing match, it will certainly favor Kattar and his ability to jab and keep opponents on the end of his punches.

Still, the glaring difference here is that Kattar is landing 4.76 strikes per minute while absorbing 6.75 in return. This doesn't bode well and we have to give Zalal the slight edge in the striking. However, the safer bet here would be to take the total over as we should see a hard-fought bout from both sides.

Final Calvin Kattar-Youssef Zalal Prediction & Pick: OVER 2.5 Rounds (-220)