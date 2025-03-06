ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Montreal Canadiens stay north of the border to take on the Edmonton Oilers Thursday night. Below we will continue our NHL odds series as we hand out a Canadiens-Oilers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Why the Canadiens Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Canadiens are playing their best hockey right now. They have won five games in a row, and they sit just a couple points out of a wild card spot in the playoffs. In their five wins, the Canadiens have not scored less than four goals in any of those games. In fact, they started their win streak with a five-goal game, and they have scored exactly four in each of their last four games. That is well above their season average in goals per game. When Montreal lights the lamp four or more times in a game this season, they have a record of 20-2-0. If they can find a way to stay hot in the offensive zone, the Canadiens will win this game on the road.

Montreal has also played well in the defensive zone during this win streak. The Canadiens have allowed just 2.00 goals per game in these five wins. That is more than one goal lower than their season average in goals allowed per game. The most goals they have allowed in a game during their winning streak is just three, and they have mixed in a shutout. When the Canadiens allow three goals or less this season, they have a record of 27-3-4. If they can have another good game in the defensive zone, they will cover the spread.

Why the Oilers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Edmonton is not playing good hockey right now. However, they are still a very good team. The Oilers can get hot at any moment and put up five or six goals. On the season, the Oilers have scored the ninth-most goals per game in the NHL at 3.23. Additionally, Edmonton is third in total shots, so they are constantly making the goaltender work. The Canadiens allow more than three goals per game on the season, despite their solid defensive play lately. If Edmonton can continue to fire pucks on net, they should be able to sneak three or four past the goalie, which would help them cover the spread.

Edmonton allows less than three goals per game as a team. The Canadiens score less than three goals per game. Along with that, Montreal takes just 26.0 shots per game. They do not control the puck to often in the offensive zone, and when they do, the Canadiens are very selective with their shooting. This will work in the favor of the Oilers. If Edmonton can hold the Oilers under four goals, they will have a great chance to win at home. If the Canadiens are held under three goals, the Oilers are almost guaranteed to win this one.

Final Canadiens-Oilers Prediction & Pick

Montreal is playing great hockey right now, and that can not be ignored. I will take the Canadiens to cover the spread.

Final Canadiens-Oilers Prediction & Pick: Canadiens +1.5 (-110)