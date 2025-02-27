ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Vancouver Canucks head to SoCal to take on the Anaheim Ducks Thursday night. This game will continue our NHL odds series as we hand out a Canucks-Ducks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Canucks-Ducks NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Canucks-Ducks Odds

Vancouver Canucks: -1.5 (+152)

Moneyline: -154

Anaheim Ducks: +1.5 (-188)

Moneyline: +128

Over: 5.5 (-130)

Under: 5.5 (+106)

How To Watch Canucks vs. Ducks

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: Sportsnet Pacific, KCOP, Victory+

Why the Canucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

Vancouver has already played Anaheim once this season. The game was back in November, so it should be taken with a grain of salt. Still, the Canucks were able to win the game by four goals. In the win, Vancouver put 37 pucks on net. They dominated possession of the puck, and they were able to hold it in the offensive zone for long periods of time. That is a big reason why they scored five goals. Because of that, the Canucks allowed just 22 shots on goal, and that helps take the pressure off the goaltender. Vancouver has a great chance to have another game like that. If they can, the Canucks will win this game by multiple goals.

The Canucks should be able to have a solid game in the defensive zone Thursday night. The Ducks score just 2.51 goals per game, which is the lowest in the NHL. Additionally, the Ducks have the second-lowest shot percentage, and they have taken the ninth-fewest shots in the league. Vancouver has to take advantage of the worst scoring team in the NHL. In fact, when the Canucks allow less than four goals this season, they are 25-7-5. That is 25 of their 26 wins on the year. They should not have any problem keeping the Ducks under four goals in this game, which would help them cover the spread.

Why the Ducks Could Cover the Spread/Win

Anaheim has to do their best to play well in the defensive zone. The Canucks can be expected to control possession of the puck once again, and the Ducks have to do their best to combat that. On the season, Anaheim allows just 3.04 goals per game, which is not a bad number. It is in the bottom half of the league, but still not terrible. Furthermore, the Ducks have the seventh-best save percentage as a team. This is because of the amount of shots they allow on net, but it is an encouraging stat. If the Ducks can play well in the defensive zone, they will cover the spread.

Anaheim is expected to give the start to Lukas Dostal Thursday night. He is having a pretty good season. Dostal has allowed just 2.93 goals per game on the year, and his save percentage is .910. In fact, Dostal's save percentage is tied for 12th-best in the NHL. The Ducks need Dostal to be at his best in this one. He is going to get plenty of pucks shot at him in this game, and he needs to save a good amount of those shots. If Dostal plays well, the Ducks will have a great chance to cover the spread.

Final Canucks-Ducks Prediction & Pick

The Canucks are the better team, and I think that is going to show in this game. I will take the Canucks to win this game straight up.

Final Canucks-Ducks Prediction & Pick: Canucks ML (-154)