The Washington Capitals will travel to Ohio to face the Columbus Blue Jackets. It will be a clash at Nationwide Arena as we continue our NHL odds series and make a Capitals-Blue Jackets prediction and pick.

The Capitals lead the head-to-head series 12-1-1 over the past 14 games and 8-1-1 over the last 10 against the Blue Jackets. Recently, the Capitals defeated the Blue Jackets 2-1 on December 12, 2024, at Nationwide Arena and 7-2 at Capital One Arena on November 2, 2024.

Here are the Capitals-Blue Jackets NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Capitals-Blue Jackets Odds

Washington Capitals: -1.5 (+168)

Moneyline: -142

Columbus Blue Jackets: +1.5 (-210)

Moneyline: +116

Over: 6.5 (+104)

Under: 6.5 (-128)

How To Watch Capitals vs Blue Jackets

Time: 12:30 PM ET/9:30 AM PT

TV: ABC + ESPN+

Why the Capitals Will Cover the Spread/Win

Alexander Ovechkin is the new goal king after finally scoring goal No. 595 last weekend against the New York Islanders. Amazingly, the legendary sniper finally got the record goal from “his office” and cemented himself as one of the greatest of all time. Now, the Capitals will focus on the playoffs, as they have officially clinched the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Capitals are the top team in the Eastern Conference and will look to finish the season strong while also keeping themselves healthy for the playoffs. Ultimately, there are four games left, so the Capitals will try and play out the stretch run while also maintaining their status for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

You already know about Ovechkin. Amazingly, he remains one of the best players in the game, even at age 40. However, Ovechkin would not have passed the goal record without an amazing supporting case, thanks to the culture set by owner Ted Leonsis. The Capitals have drafted well and supplemented this roster with some great players, such as Dylan Strome, who leads the Caps with 51 assists. Aliaksei Protas is injured and likely will not play. Meanwhile, Pierre-Luc Dubois will play, and he comes in with 20 goals and 44 assists.

This offense is the best in the NHL in goals and third in assists. Furthermore, they possess the best shooting percentage in the league. The Capitals also are 12th on the powerplay.

Logan Thompson and Charlie Lindgren share the net. So far, Thompson is 31-6-6 with a 2.49 goals-against average and a save percentage of .910, while Lindgren is 36-19-3 with a 2.74 goals-against average and a save percentage of .893. Whoever starts will play behind a defense that is eighth in goals against and sixth on the penalty kill.

The Capitals will cover the spread if they can continue firing pucks on the net and finding ways to score. They must also continue to play solid defense and not let the Jackets get any chances.

Why the Blue Jackets Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Blue Jackets suffered another letdown and likely will not make the playoffs. Sadly, they have not been able to get the job done for most of the season and will not be able to get into the dance.

Defenseman Zach Werenski has been one of the few highlights of the season, nabbing 20 goals and 56 assists. Meanwhile, Kirill Marchenko has emerged, tallying 31 goals and 39 assists. Kent Johnson has also become one of the sleepers of the team and can definitely take the next step as he has 22 goals and 30 assists.

This offense ranks 11th in goals and assists. Likewise, it has shot the puck relatively well, ranking 13th in shooting percentage. Unfortunately, the power play has not been good, as the Blue Jackets rank 22nd on the extra-man attack.

Elvis Merzlinkins has been the Jackets' goalie and is 26-21-5. However, he is injured and may not play. Jet Graves might get a shot, and if he does, he will play behind a defense that is 26th in goals against and just 25th on the penalty kill.

The Blue Jackets will cover the spread if their offense can capitalize on their chances and convert on their shooting chances. Then, the defense cannot allow the Capitals to get clean shots.

Final Capitals-Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

The Capitals are 45-33 against the spread, while the Blue Jackets are also 45-33. Also, the Caps are 22-16 against the spread on the road, while the Jackets are 26-12 against the spread at home. The Capitals are 37-36-5 against the over/under, while the Blue Jackets are 44-33-1 against the over/under.

The Capitals are already locked in the top seed. Ultimately, I think that will cause them to play sluggishly through this game. I believe the Blue Jackets will take advantage of that as they attempt to keep their incredibly slim playoff hopes alive.

Final Capitals-Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick: Blue Jackets +1.5 (-210)