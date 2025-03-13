ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Vegas 104: Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze continues on the prelims with a fight between Josias Musasa and Carlos Vera in the bantamweight division. Musasa makes his UFC debut winning all eight of his professional bouts, meanwhile Vera dropped his UFC debut his last fight but has won four out of his last five bouts. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Musasa-Vera prediction and pick.



Josias Musasa (8-0) secured his UFC contract with a split-decision victory against Otari Tanzilovi on the Contender Series. Now, Musasa will put his unbeaten record on the line in his UFC debut against the seasoned Carlos Vera this weekend.

Carlos Vera (11-4) wasn’t able to overcome his short-notice UFC debut against Rinya Nakamura, dropping the decision. He is still searching for his first win inside the octagon when he takes on the undefeated Josias Musasa at the UFC Apex.

Here are the UFC Vegas 104 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 104 Odds: Carlos Vera-Josias Musasa Odds

Carlos Vera: +550

Josias Musasa: -800

Over 1.5 rounds: -160

Under 1.5 rounds: +124

Why Carlos Vera Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Rinya Nakamura – DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 7 (1 KO/TKO/6 SUB)

As UFC Vegas 104 approaches, the bantamweight clash between Carlos Vera and Josias Musasa is shaping up to be a potential upset in the making. While Musasa enters as the heavy favorite, Vera's experience and technical skills could prove to be the deciding factors in this matchup. The 37-year-old Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist brings a wealth of experience to the octagon, having faced tougher competition throughout his career. Vera's grappling prowess, particularly his ability to threaten with submissions from his back, could pose significant problems for the less experienced Musasa.

Musasa, despite his impressive 8-0 record and knockout power, has shown vulnerabilities in his ground game. His split decision win on the Contender Series, where he was outstruck and taken down multiple times, exposed potential weaknesses that Vera could exploit. If Vera can weather Musasa's early storm and drag the fight into the later rounds, his superior cardio and technical skills could come into play. Vera's durability and ability to threaten with submissions even when controlled on the ground, as seen in his fight against Rinya Nakamura, could frustrate Musasa and lead to openings for a potential upset victory. While Musasa's power is undeniable, Vera's experience and well-rounded skill set make him a live underdog in this intriguing bantamweight bout.

Why Josias Musasa Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Otari Tanzilovi – DEC

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 7 (7 KO/TKO)

As UFC Vegas 104 approaches, all eyes are on the highly anticipated bantamweight clash between Josias “The KO Wizard” Musasa and Carlos “Pequeno” Vera. Musasa, with his unblemished 8-0 record and a staggering 87.5% knockout rate, enters the Octagon as a formidable force. The Congolese fighter's explosive striking prowess, evidenced by his 3.33 significant strikes landed per minute and 100% takedown accuracy, poses a significant threat to Vera's defense. Musasa's ability to finish fights early, with six of his eight victories coming in the first round, suggests that Vera may struggle to weather the initial storm.

While Vera brings more UFC experience to the table, his recent performances have been inconsistent, including a unanimous decision loss to Rinya Nakamura at UFC 298. Musasa's superior reach advantage of 74 inches compared to Vera's 69 inches, coupled with his southpaw stance, will likely create openings for his powerful strikes. The “KO Wizard” has shown remarkable adaptability, as evidenced by his split decision victory in his Contender Series debut, proving he can go the distance when necessary. With Musasa's aggressive style and Vera's tendency to absorb strikes, this matchup has all the ingredients for another spectacular finish, potentially catapulting Musasa into the upper echelons of the bantamweight division.

Final Carlos Vera-Josias Musasa Prediction & Pick

In the bantamweight bout between Josias Musasa and Carlos Vera at UFC Vegas 104, Musasa's explosive striking and undefeated record make him a formidable opponent. However, Vera's experience and grappling skills could pose significant challenges. Musasa's tendency to finish fights early might not be as effective against Vera, who has shown resilience in past bouts. If Vera can survive the initial onslaught and take the fight to the ground, his submission threats could become a major factor. Despite this, Musasa's superior reach and striking power are likely to give Vera trouble. Josias Musasa should get the finish inside two rounds, as his aggressive style and power overwhelm Vera's defenses. However, Vera's experience and grappling skills ensure the fight remains competitive until the finish. Musasa's victory will likely be a testament to his raw power and potential in the bantamweight division.

Final Carlos Vera-Josias Musasa Prediction & Pick: Josias Musasa (-800), Under 1.5 Rounds (+124)