The Cleveland Cavaliers will travel to Beantown for a showdown with the Boston Celtics. This could be an Eastern Conference Finals preview as we continue our NBA odds series with a Cavaliers-Celtics prediction and pick.

The Celtics lead the head-to-head series 141-88. But the Eastern Conference powerhouses have split the past 10 games. Yet, the Celtics are 4-1 over five games at the TD Garden. So far, the teams have played three times this season, with the Celtics handing the Cavs their first loss back in November and beating them in February in Cleveland. The Cavs won the other game in December at home.

Here are the Cavaliers-Celtics NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Cavaliers-Celtics Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers: +3.5 (-114)

Moneyline: +136

Boston Celtics: -3.5 (-106)

Moneyline: -162

Over: 232 (-110)

Under: 232 (-110)

How To Watch Cavaliers vs. Celtics

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Why the Cavaliers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Defense is the key to beating the Celtics, and Evan Mobley has been a defensive wizard this season. Unfortunately, the defense has struggled in three games against the Celtics, even the game they won.

The Cavs led 28-24 after the first quarter in that game and led 51-49 at halftime. However, an awful third quarter put them in a hole. But the Cavaliers battled back with a monster fourth quarter, rallying from a 12-point deficit with 43 fourth-quarter points. Donovan Mitchell was elemental in that contest, scoring 35 points while shooting 12 for 21 from the field, including 5 for 8 from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, Darius Garland had 22 points and eight assists but is dealing with a hip injury that might sideline him.

The Cavaliers shot 48.8 percent in that game, including 47.2 percent from the three-point line. Also, they did slightly better on the boards against the Celtics, losing 46-44. The Cavs also had five steals and seven blocked shots to help their cause. Yet, they also turned the rock over 17 times, which is something you cannot do against a team like the Celtics.

The Cavaliers must also get the lead early to take the TD Garden crowd out of the game. Substantially, beating the Celtics requires having a nearly perfect game. The good news is that the Cavaliers rank at the top of multiple offensive categories and can do this.

The Cavaliers will cover the spread if they can avoid the slow start and shoot the rock efficiently while finding open opportunities. They must also defend the rim and win the board battle while avoiding turnovers that lead to easy buckets on the other end.

Why the Celtics Could Cover the Spread/Win

Kristaps Porzingis took responsibility for the loss to the Detroit Pistons and will look to help the Celtics get the win here. Moreover, he would like to help the Celtics do what they did last time against the Cavs.

The Celtics led 28-15 after the first quarter and 54-44 at halftime. Then, they led 87-75 after three quarters and maintained the lead. Jayson Tatum led the way with 22 points, while Derrick White added 20. Likewise, Porizngis was efficient in that contest, adding 19 points. Jaylen Brown, who is dealing with an injury that caused him to miss the game against the Pistons, had 16 points.

The Celtics shot 40.8 percent from the field, including 35.4 percent from beyond the arc. Additionally, they held the Cavs to 39.6 percent shooting, including 28.2 percent from the triples. The Celtics also won the board battle 53-51, including 15 offensive rebounds. Moreover, they had 10 steals and six blocked shots. Boston also overcame 12 turnovers. Thus, they did nearly everything well in the win.

The Celtics will cover the spread if they can spread the floor and get better shot selection than they did against the Pistons. Then, they must dominate the boards and prevent the Cavaliers from getting too many chances.

Final Cavaliers-Celtics Prediction & Pick

The Cavaliers are 38-19-1 against the spread, while the Celtics are 25-33-1 against the spread. Furthermore, the Cavs are 18-9 against the spread on the road, while the Celtics are 11-17 against the spread at home. The Cavaliers are 24-15 against the spread when facing the Eastern Conference, while the Celtics are 19-22 against the spread when facing the East.

The Cavaliers are the best team in the East, while the Celtics have the best odds, making this a heavyweight showdown of epic proportions. Yet, both teams are dealing with injuries. I think this game will go down to the wire, as it did in November. Ultimately, it will be one of the better games of the evening, with the Cavaliers doing just enough to cover the spread on the road.

Final Cavaliers-Celtics Prediction & Pick: Cavaliers +3.5 (-114)