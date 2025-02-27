ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Vegas 103: Manel Kape vs. Asu Almabayev continues on the prelims with a fight between Charles Johnson and Ramazan Temirov in a flyweight bout. Johnson is riding a 4-fight winning streak into this weekend meanwhile, Temirov was successful in his debut where he scored the first-round knockout. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Johnson-Temirov prediction and pick.

Charles Johnson (17-6) is in his best form right winning each of his last four fights most recently defeating Sumudaerji. Now, he will be looking to extend the longest winning streak of his UFC career to five in a row when he takes on Ramazan Temirov this weekend.

Ramazan Temirov (18-2) made a statement in his UFC debut where he knocked out CJ Vergara in the first round. He puts his 10-fight winning streak on the line when he takes on the stiffest competition of his career Charles Johnson this weekend at UFC Vegas 103.

Here are the UFC Vegas 103 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 103 Odds: Charles Johnson-Ramazan Temirov Odds

Charles Johnson: -125

Ramazan Temirov: +105

Over 2.5 rounds: -215

Under 2.5 rounds: +165

Why Charles Johnson Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Sumudaerji – DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 10 (6 KO/TKO/4 SUB)

Charles Johnson is poised to extend his impressive winning streak against Ramazan Temirov at UFC Vegas 103 this weekend. Johnson's recent run of four consecutive victories in 2024 has showcased his ability to adapt and overcome diverse challenges in the octagon. His experience against high-level competition, combined with his well-rounded skill set, gives him a significant edge over the UFC newcomer Temirov. Johnson's superior cardio and ability to maintain a high pace throughout the fight will likely prove crucial, especially if the bout goes into the later rounds.

While Temirov impressed in his UFC debut with a quick knockout, Johnson's veteran savvy and defensive skills make him a much tougher target. Johnson's ability to mix up his striking and grappling, coupled with his experience in five-round fights, will allow him to control the tempo and wear down Temirov as the fight progresses. Additionally, Johnson's recent training camp changes and renewed motivation suggest he's entering this fight in peak form. With a ton of momentum on his side and a chip on his shoulder, Johnson is primed to showcase why he belongs among the elite of the flyweight division by securing a hard-fought victory over the promising but less experienced Temirov.

Why Ramazan Temirov Will Win

Last Fight: (W) CJ Vergara – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 2-3

Finishes: 12 (11 KO/TKO/1 SUB)

Ramazan Temirov is poised to continue his impressive winning streak against Charles Johnson at UFC Vegas 103 this weekend. The Uzbekistani fighter enters the Octagon with a formidable 18-2 record and riding a 10-fight win streak, including a spectacular UFC debut where he dispatched CJ Vergara in less than three minutes. Temirov's compact build and exceptional power, rare for the flyweight division, make him a dangerous opponent for anyone in the weight class. His ability to finish fights quickly, with seven of his last ten victories coming inside the distance, suggests he has the potential to overwhelm Johnson early.

While Johnson has shown resilience and improvement over his recent four-fight win streak, Temirov's raw power and finishing ability present a unique challenge. Johnson's tendency to engage in striking exchanges could play directly into Temirov's strengths, as the Uzbekistani fighter has demonstrated knockout power that is uncommon at 125 pounds. Furthermore, Temirov's training at Team Alpha Male in Sacramento has likely sharpened his skills and game planning. With his combination of power, speed, and now elevated training, Temirov has all the tools necessary to not only defeat Johnson but to do so in emphatic fashion, potentially catapulting himself into immediate contention in the flyweight division.

Final Charles Johnson-Ramazan Temirov Prediction & Pick

In this intriguing flyweight clash at UFC Vegas 103, Charles Johnson and Ramazan Temirov are set to deliver an action-packed encounter. Johnson's experience and well-rounded skill set will be tested against Temirov's raw power and finishing ability. While Johnson's veteran savvy could lead him to a decision victory if he can weather the early storm, Temirov's explosive style presents a significant threat. The key factor will be whether Temirov can land his power shots early or if Johnson can drag the fight into deep waters. Given Johnon's recent performances and especially against the surging Joshua Van whom he knocked out in the third round, he will utilize his speed and length to keep Temirov at bay and punish him with shots as he attempts to close the distance and outstrike him to a decision victory extending his winning streak to five in a row.

Final Charles Johnson-Ramazan Temirov Prediction & Pick: Charles Johnson (-125), Over 2.5 rounds (-215)