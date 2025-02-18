ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two middle-of-the-pack Big 12 teams face off as Cincinnati visits West Virginia. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Cincinnati-West Virginia prediction and pick.

Cincinnati is 15-10 on the year and 5-9 in conference play. That places them in 12th place in the Big 12. They opened up the year 10-1 before losing four in a row. Cincinnati would bounce back to win two in a row, before four more losses. Since then, Cincinnati has won three of four games. In their last game, they faced Iowa State. It was a tight first half, with the two teams being tied going into the halftime break. Still, Cincinnati would go over four minutes in the second half without a bucket, allowing Iowa State to build a lead. Iowa State would win the game 81-70.

Meanwhile, West Virginia is also 15-10 on the year and 6-8 in conference play, placing them in 11th in the Big 12. They opened the year 11-2, but are just 4-8 since then. Last time out, West Virginia faced Baylor. West Virginia would be down five at the end of the first half but would come back and force overtime. There, they would fall 74-71 to Baylor.

Here are the Cincinnati-West Virginia College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Cincinnati-West Virginia Odds

Cincinnati: +3.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +146

West Virginia: -3.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -178

Over: 128.5 (-115)

Under: 128.5 (-105)

How to Watch Cincinnati vs. West Virginia

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

Why Cincinnati Will Cover The Spread/Win

Cincinnati is 54th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 104th in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 24th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Cincinnati has been great on defense this year. They are 22nd in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 58th in the nation in opponent shooting efficiency. They have been great against the three this year. Cincinnati is 89th in the nation against the three this year.

Jizzle James leads the team in scoring and assists per game this year. He has 12.2 points per game while adding 3.9 assists per game this year. Further, he also adds three rebounds per game this year. Simas Lukosius has also been solid for Cincinnati this year. He comes into the game with 11.4 points per game, while adding 3.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 0.9 steals per game this year The backcourt is rounded out by Dan Skillings Jr. Skillings comes in with 9.6 points per game while adding 3.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.

In the frontcourt, Dillon Mitchell leads the way. He leads the team with 6.4 rebounds per game while adding ten points, 1.4 assists, and 1.5 steals per game this year. He is joined by Aziz Bandago, who is scoring 8.1 points per game while adding 5.8 rebounds per game this year.

Why West Virginia Will Cover The Spread/Win

West Virginia is 46th in the nation in KenPom's rankings this year. They are 105th in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 18th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. West Virginia has been better on the defensive end of the court. They are 16th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 18th in opponent shooting efficiency this year. Further, they are 13th in the nation in opponent assist-to-turnover ratio. West Virginia is also 53rd in the nation in blocks per game, and 55th in steals per game this year.

Javon Small leads the way for West Virginia. He leads the team in points, assists, and steals per game this year. Small comes into the game with 18.6 points per game while adding 5.5 assists, 1.8 steals, and 4.3 rebounds per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Toby Okani. Okani is scoring 8.9 points per game while adding 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game this year.

In the frontcourt, Amani Hansberry leads the team in rebounding. He comes in with six rebounds per game, while also adding 9.4 points and 1.5 assists. Meanwhile, Eduardo Andre leads the team in 1.5 blocks per game. He is also scoring 5.4 points, with four rebounds per game this year.

Final Cincinnati-West Virginia Prediction & Pick

Both teams have been better on the defensive end of the court this year. Still, West Virginia has been more efficient and has created more bad shots by opponents this year. Still, Cincinnati has the better offense. They are 194th in the nation in points per game, while sitting 118th in effective field goal percentage. West Virginia is 271st in points per game, and 194th in effective field goal percentage. Further, Cincinnati is 83rd in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage and 151st in defensive rebounding percentage. Meanwhile, West Virginia is 302nd in offensive rebounding percentage and 272nd in defensive rebounding percentage. With two solid defensive units on the floor, rebounding will be key. Take Cincinnati in this one.

Final Cincinnati-West Virginia Prediction & Pick: Cincinnati +3.5 (-105)