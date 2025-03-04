ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

One of the best in the ACC hits the court as Clemson visits Boston College. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Clemson-Boston College prediction and pick.

Clemson comes into the game at 24-5 on the year and 16-2 in ACC play, placing them in second place in the ACC. They opened the year 9-1 before back-to-back losses. They would then win three before a loss to Louisville. Since then, Clemson is 12-1, including a Clemson upset of Duke. Last time out, they faced Virginia. Clemson would be down five at the end of the first half, but take the lead five minutes into the second half. They would go on to win the game 71-58.

Meanwhile, Boston College is 12-17 on the year, while sitting 4-14 in conference play. That places them in 16th in the ACC. They opened the year 6-1 before losing four of the next five. They would win two in a row, but then lose ten of their next 11. After back-to-back wins, they have now lost two straight. In their last game, Boston College faced Cal. Boston College would be down 11 at the end of the first half, but tie the game in the second half. Still, they would fall 82-71.

Here are the Clemson-Boston College College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Clemson-Boston College Odds

Clemson: -13.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -1050

Boston College: +13.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +660

Over: 137.5 (-110)

Under: 137.5 (-110)

How to Watch Clemson vs. Boston College

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPNU

Why Clemson Will Cover The Spread/Win

Clemson is ranked 18th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 17th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 24th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Clemson has been solid on defense this year. They are 30th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 58th in opponent shooting efficiency. They also shut down ball movement well, sitting 20th in the nation in opponent assists per game and 12th in opponent assist-to-turnover ratio.

Clemson is led by Chase Hunter this year. He is scoring 16.3 points per game while adding 2.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Jaden Zackery, who leads the team in assists and steals this season. He comes in with 3.3 assists per game while adding 1.9 steals per game. Further, he is scoring 11 points and has 3.3 rebounds per game this year.

Ian Schieffelin leads the team in rebounding and leads the frontcourt. He has 9.6 rebounds per game while adding 13.1 points and 2.9 assists. He is joined by Viktor Lakhin. Lakhin is scoring 11.5 points per game while having 6.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, one steal, and 1.7 blocks per game this year.

Why Boston College Will Cover The Spread/Win

Boston College is 182nd in KenPom's current rankings. They are 216th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 159th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Boston College has been better on the defensive end of the court this year. They are 203rd in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 212th in opponent shooting efficiency. Further, they have limited three-point attempts well this year, sitting 81st in the nation in opponent three-point attempts this year. Further, Boston College is 80th in opponent assists to made field goal percentage.

Boston College is led by Donald Hand Jr., who leads the team in scoring and rebounds this year. He comes in with 16.3 points per game while adding 6.2 rebounds per game this year. He has 1.2 assists per game as well. He is joined in the backcourt by Dion Brown. Brown is scoring 7.2 points per game, while adding 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.

In the frontcourt, Chad Venning leads the way. He comes into the game with 12.5 points per game while adding 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game this year. Elijah Strong joins him in the frontcourt. He comes into the game with 9.2 points per game while adding 4.1 rebounds and one assist per game this year.

Final Clemson-Boston College Prediction & Pick

Clemson is the better team in this game, but there are a few factors that tilt the scales heavily in their favor. Not only is their defense better, their offense is much better. Clemson is 65th in the nation in points per game while sitting 53rd in shooting efficiency this year. Meanwhile, Boston College is 240th in the nation in points per game while sitting 271st in shooting efficiency this year. Further, Clemson will have a major opportunity for extra possessions. They are 80th in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage, while Boston College is 214th. Clemson is also 41st in turnovers and 71st in opponent turnovers per game. Boston College is 212th in the nation in turnovers per game while sitting 286th in opponent turnovers per game. Take Clemson in this one.

Final Clemson-Boston College Prediction & Pick: Clemson -13.5 (-105)