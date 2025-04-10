ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Sacramento Kings on Friday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Clippers-Kings prediction and pick.

The Los Angeles Clippers (48-32) face the Sacramento Kings (39-41) on Friday at the Golden 1 Center in a pivotal Western Conference matchup. The Clippers, winners of six straight games, aim to secure their playoff positioning while Sacramento looks to hold onto the 9th seed for play-in tournament advantages. Los Angeles has dominated the season series, leading 3-0, including a narrow 111-110 victory in their last meeting. Sacramento enters winning three out of their last four games, fueled by strong performances from Domantas Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan, and Zach LaVine. However, the Kings’ defense (ranked 20th) will be tested against the Clippers’ disciplined approach and top-four defense. Expect a high-scoring contest, with Sacramento’s fast-paced offense clashing against Los Angeles’ efficient execution.

Here are the Clippers-Kings NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Clippers-Kings Odds

Los Angeles Clippers: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -255

Sacramento Kings: +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +210

Over: 226.5 (-110)

Under: 226.5 (-110)

How To Watch Clippers vs. Kings

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: NBA League Pass

Why the Clippers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Los Angeles Clippers are primed to win and cover the spread against the Sacramento Kings on Friday, April 11, at the Golden 1 Center. The Clippers are riding a six-game winning streak, powered by elite defense and balanced scoring. Ranked fourth in defensive efficiency (108.1 points allowed per game), Los Angeles has consistently disrupted opponents’ offenses. Ivica Zubac has been a force in the paint, averaging 16.6 points and 12.6 rebounds, while James Harden’s playmaking (22.5 PPG, 8.6 APG) has elevated their offensive flow.

The Kings, come into this Friday night matchup on the heels of a tough loss to Denver, face challenges against a Clippers team that matches up well defensively. Sacramento’s offense relies heavily on Domantas Sabonis (19.2 PPG, 13.9 RPG) and Zach LaVine (23.3 PPG), but their 20th-ranked defense (115.5 points allowed per game) leaves them vulnerable to Los Angeles’ efficient scoring attack. Additionally, the Clippers excel at limiting rebounds (41.8 allowed per game), which could neutralize one of Sacramento’s strengths on the boards. Given the Clippers’ recent form and superior defensive discipline, they should control the tempo and exploit the Kings’ defensive lapses, securing a comfortable win and covering the spread.

Why the Kings Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Sacramento Kings have a strong chance to win or cover the spread against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, April 11, at the Golden 1 Center. Sacramento has momentum heading into this matchup, having clinched a play-in spot and riding three wins in their last four. Zach LaVine has been electric, scoring 27 points in their recent loss to Denver, while DeMar DeRozan added 22 points. Domantas Sabonis continues to dominate the boards, averaging 14 rebounds per game, which will be crucial against Ivica Zubac’s interior presence. The Kings’ offense ranks in the top 10 in scoring (116 points per game), giving them the firepower to compete against a Clippers team that occasionally struggles offensively.

The Clippers have won five straight but face injury concerns with Norman Powell questionable due to a shoulder issue. While Kawhi Leonard’s return boosts their defensive edge, Sacramento’s depth and home-court advantage could tilt the scales. The Kings’ ability to push the pace and capitalize on transition opportunities gives them an edge over Los Angeles, which ranks 20th in pace. Additionally, Sacramento’s improved three-point shooting (40.7% in their last game) could exploit gaps in the Clippers' perimeter defense. With the Kings motivated to end their season on a high note and playing at home, they are well-positioned to cover the spread or pull off an upset.

Final Clippers-Kings Prediction & Pick

The Los Angeles Clippers are expected to win and cover the spread against the Sacramento Kings on Friday, April 11, at the Golden 1 Center. The Clippers, riding a six-game winning streak, boast one of the league’s top defenses, allowing just 108.1 points per game (4th in the NBA). With James Harden (22.5 PPG, 8.6 APG) orchestrating the offense and Ivica Zubac dominating the boards (12.6 RPG), Los Angeles has been efficient on both ends of the floor. Their ability to limit rebounds and control tempo will be critical against a Kings team that relies heavily on Domantas Sabonis’ interior presence.

The Kings, while winning three of four, have struggled defensively, ranking 20th in points allowed per game (115.5). Although Zach LaVine’s recent scoring surge provides hope, Sacramento’s inconsistent defense and turnover issues make them vulnerable against a disciplined Clippers squad. Los Angeles has already won all three prior matchups this season, including a narrow victory in March that showcased their ability to close games effectively. With superior defensive discipline and depth, expect the Clippers to extend their streak and cover the spread in Sacramento.

Final Clippers-Kings Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Clippers -6.5 (-110), Over 226.5 (-110)