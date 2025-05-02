ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Nuggets host the Clippers in Game 7 on Saturday! This game is do or die after the Clippers extended the series in Game 6! It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Clippers-Nuggets prediction and pick.

The Clippers won in Game 6 to extend the series. Kawhi Leonard is the X-factor for the Clippers on both offense and defense. Ivica Zubac is a giant key down low, and then James Harden and Norman Powell also need big games. The Clippers have their backs against the wall and need all hands on deck on the road in a Game Seven to try and save their season and advance to the next round.

The Nuggets lost in Game 6, setting up a do-or-die Game Seven. Nikola Jokic has been his usual great self, but the depth around him has been a difference maker. Jamal Murray has been huge in the postseason and has come up clutch repeatedly when needed. Aaron Gordon and Russell Westbrook are also X-factors, and the Nuggets need as much help as possible at home in Game Seven.

Here are the Clippers-Nuggets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Playoffs Odds: Clippers-Nuggets Game 7 Odds

Los Angeles Clippers: +1 (-110)

Moneyline: -102

Denver Nuggets: -1 (-110)

Moneyline: -116

Over: 205.5 (-110)

Under: 205.5 (-110)

How To Watch Clippers vs. Nuggets NBA Playoffs 2025

Time: 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT

TV: TNT/TruTV/Max

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Clippers Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Clippers were inconsistent during the regular season, but have been playing well during the postseason on offense. They are fifth in scoring at 109.5 points per game, third in field goal percentage at 48.8%, and third in three-point percentage at 37.3%.

Four Clippers are averaging over double digits in scoring on this offense. Leonard leads the team in scoring with 25.5 points per game. Harden is the second-leading scorer, averaging 20.7 points per game. Harden is also the best passer on the team and the offense's engine, averaging 8.5 assists per game.

Leonard has easily been the best player on the Clippers, especially on offense. However, the Clippers' depth must be the difference maker on offense. They need more from Harden, Powell, and Zubac on this side of the court if they want to advance and beat the Nuggets in Game Seven.

The Clippers' defense has been inconsistent during the postseason. They are seventh in scoring defense, allowing 105.7 points per game; 13th in field goal defense, 47.5%; and 14th in three-point defense, 39.1%.

The Clippers' frontcourt has been dominant and a real difference-maker. Zubac leads the team with 9.5 rebounds per game and is second in blocks, averaging 1.2. Nicolas Batum is the leader with 1.7 per game. Then, their on-ball defense has been dominant and one of the best in the NBA. This perimeter defense has been better than their defense down low. Four players are averaging at least one steal, and Leonard is tied for the team lead with Powell, averaging 1.3 per game.

The Clippers' defense can slow down the Nuggets, as proven in this series. The defense has a big task against Murray and Jokic, but they have enough to do it in a do-or-die situation.

Why the Nuggets Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Nuggets' offense was great this season, but it has been inconsistent against the Clippers during the postseason. They are 10th in scoring at 105.7 points per game, fourth in field goal percentage at 47.5%, and third in three-point percentage at 39.1%.

Six Nuggets have scored over double digits this season. Nikola Jokic leads the team in points per game and assists with 25.3 points and 10.5 assists per game. Jamal Murray is second in scoring, averaging 24 points per game. Aaron Gordon rounds out the top three, averaging 18.3 points.

The Nuggets had one of the best offenses in the NBA all season, but the Clippers have slowed them down in this series. They need all hands on deck at home in Game Seven, a massive game, if they want to advance to the next round.

The Nuggets' defense has been inconsistent during the postseason. They are 12th in points allowed, at 109.5 per game, 14th in field goal defense, 48.8%, and 10th in three-point defense, 37.3%, from behind the arc.

Jokic leads in rebounds at 11.8 per game and is second in the postseason only to Giannis Antetokounmpo. Jokic is also the best shot blocker on the team, averaging 0.8 blocks per game. Three players are averaging at least one steal for their on-ball defense, and Jokic dominates there, averaging 2.2 steals per game.

Jokic does everything for the Nuggets and is the biggest key on defense, just as much as on offense, and that hasn't changed in the postseason. The Clippers match up Jokic with Zubac. The key to this defense will be how Denver defends the Clippers, especially with their strength on the perimeter.

Final Clippers-Nuggets Prediction & Pick

The Nuggets have more balance and ways to beat the Clippers, but I like Los Angeles due to their physicality and versatility on defense. The Clippers win, cover on the road, and steal Game 7 to advance to the next round.

Final Clippers-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Clippers +1 (-110)