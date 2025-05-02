The Los Angeles Clippers have forced a Game 7 against the Denver Nuggets, and they're going to have to leave it all out on the floor if they want to advance to the next round. Star players will have to step up if they want to lead their team to victory, and one of those players is James Harden.

Harden is an amazing player, but when it comes to the playoffs, he gets a bad rep due to his history in big moments. Jay Williams recently gave his thoughts on First Take about Harden, and what he thinks he needs to do to defeat the current narrative about him.

“The last I have in my brain, Game 7 for James Harden, was that game recently against Boston in 2023,” Williams said. “Nine points on 3-of-11 field goals in 41 minutes. He was a minus-30. That's hard to do. His impact on the game with his ability to create when you give him size, and he can get to the line.

"[Game 7] is a massive opportunity for James Harden." 😳 @RealJayWilliams on James Harden's playoff history and how he can change the narrative in Nuggets-Clippers Game 7. https://t.co/A1cqfdKyMp — First Take (@FirstTake) May 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I think this is a massive opportunity for James Harden to continue to lead a team that has a legitimate chance to be there when it's there. We all know the way this team plays is the way James Harden steps up in Game 7. I think it has a chance to alter how we talk about him in the postseason. Nobody questions how prolific he is offensively, nobody questions his ability to knock down shots, and how he's innovative, but you do question his performance in the playoffs. It's a chance to start changing that narrative.”

James Harden has to show up for the Clippers in Game 7

If Harden wants people to look at his career a bit differently, this will be the perfect time for him to change the narrative. In his past few playoff appearances, Harden has not shown up when it matters, and he's done it a few times in this series alone. In Game 6, he came alive, finishing with 28 points, six rebounds, and eight assists, and helped the Clippers force a Game 7.

This is the healthiest that the Clippers have been in a while during the postseason, and this is a perfect chance for them to capitalize and take advantage of the opportunity. That means that Harden has to lead the way, and the Clippers will only go as far as he takes them. If he can't deliver, his career will continue to be tarnished because he doesn't show up when it matters.