We're set for another betting prediction and pick in the NBA as we take a look at this next cross-conference matchup between teams getting their first crack at each other on the season. The Los Angeles Clippers (31-25) will take on the Detroit Pistons (31-26) as both teams look to continue their winning ways. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Clippers-Pistons prediction and pick.

The Los Angeles Clippers are currently sixth in the Western Conference, most recently falling to the Indiana Pacers 129-111. They've split their last 10 games at 5-5, but they're riding back-to-back losses heading into this game and would like to change their fortunes in the midst of this current road trip.

The Detroit Pistons are sixth in the Eastern Conference and most recently beat the Atlanta Hawks 148-143. They're riding their longest winning streak of the season at six games and have put themselves in a great position to make the Playoffs as the season begins winding down. They'll be home underdogs looking to make a statement ahead of this one.

Here are the Clippers-Pistons NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Clippers-Pistons Odds

Los Angeles Clippers: -2.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -144

Detroit Pistons: +2.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +122

Over: 223 (-110)

Under: 223 (-110)

How To Watch Clippers vs. Pistons

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports SoCal, Bally Sports Detroit, NBA League Pass

Why the Clippers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Los Angeles Clippers are in prime position for a Playoff run if they're able to sustain their consistent play and keep their record above .500. While the Western Conference is stacked this year, many Playoff suitors like the Spurs and Kings have taken a backseat, allowing the Clippers to remain right in the mix and competitive. This is all due to the outstanding play of Norman Powell having the best season of his career and turning into their No. 1 option on a team that features future Hall-of-Famers in James Harden and Kawhi Leonard. The trio has taken turns leading the team in scoring over the last three games and if they're able to remain healthy, will be a tough team for anyone to face in the first round.

It was promising to see Kawhi Leonard become their go-to guy against the Milwaukee Bucks with 25 points, four rebounds, and four assists. Even more impressive was a whopping six steals out of Kris Dunn coming off the bench and elevating their defense with Leonard on the other side of him. Ivica Zubac has been a solid defender throughout his whole career, so this Clippers team is building an identity of playing hard on that end of the floor and beating teams in much more ways than just with their star-studded offense.

Why the Pistons Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Detroit Pistons are the hottest they've been all season and after a rocky start to the year, they're finally in prime Playoff position as Cade Cunningham could be leading this young core to their first appearance together. He's third in the NBA with 9.5 APG and does a great job of getting his teammates involved while also leading them in scoring. He's scored at least 25 points in four of their last six games and doesn't show any signs of slowing down as he continues to look better each time on the floor. Look for him to have a great matchup against the Clippers front court as he tries to capitalize on fouls and earn points from the charity stripe.

The Pistons are still hopeful that Jaden Ivey can return before the Playoffs as he's making solid progress with his leg injury. Both Tim Hardaway Jr. and Tobias Harris have stepped up as veterans within this locker room and it's clear their playoff experience is important during these stretches of the season. The Pistons have gone 0-10 against the Clippers in their most recent meetings, but they've managed to cover the spread at a 5-3-2 mark.

Final Clippers-Pistons Prediction & Pick

The Clippers have owned the Pistons over their last 10 meetings, but with this being their first game of the season, we could see a completely different look from them given this current run they're on. Cade Cunningham is playing at an All-Star level and the rest of the team is playing very complementary basketball behind him – it will be interesting to see how they handle the defense from Los Angeles given Kawhi Leonard will probably stand across from Cunningham.

Still, I expect the Pistons to continue playing well at home where they have a winning record as they look to extend this winning streak. Let's roll with the home underdogs for the solid value.

Final Clippers-Pistons Prediction & Pick: Detroit Pistons ML (+122)