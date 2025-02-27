ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Co-Main Event of UFC Vegas 103 is finally here and we'll be bringing you a betting prediction and pick for this showdown in the Middleweight (185) Division. Cody Brundage of factoryX Muay Thai will take on Las Vegas' own Julian Marquez in a fight you won't want to miss. Check the UFC odds series for our Brundage-Marquez prediction and pick.

Cody Brundage (10-6) has gone 4-5-0-1 since joining the UFC in 2021. He comes in following a ‘no contest' ruling against Abdul Razak Alhassan after getting hit with illegal elbows to the head. Prior to that, he gave Bo Nickal his toughest fight in a close loss, so he'll be hoping for a win on his record in this one. Brundage stands six feet tall with a 72-inch reach.

Julian Marquez (9-5) has gone 3-4 under the UFC since debuting in 2017. After winning three of his first four fights, he's been on a recent skid with three consecutive losses heading into this fight. Each of those have ended inside of two rounds, so look for Marquez to bring that same energy as he tries to end this one early with a knockout. He stands 6-foot-2 with a 72-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Vegas 103 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 103 Odds: Cody Brundage-Julian Marquez Odds

Cody Brundage: +114

Julian Marquez: -135

Over 1.5 rounds: +114

Under 1.5 rounds: -145

Why Cody Brundage Will Win

Last Fight: (NC) Abdul Razak Alhassan – No Contest (illegal elbows)

Last 5: 2-2-0-1

Finishes: 5 KO/TKO, 3 SUB

Cody Brundage wasn't happy with the ruling of his last fight, but it's out of his control whether the opponent breaks the rules or not. While the illegal elbows to the back of his head certainly did enough to not make him want to continue, Brundage was in a compromised spot during that point of the fight and was downed early. He'll need to be careful against another similar knockout artist in Marquez – head movement will be key for Brundage as he avoids the big shots from his opponent.

Cody Brundage's advantage in this matchup is that he's the more well-rounded of the two fighters. His jiu jitsu is certainly more technical and he's an overall better striker if he's able to find his rhythm. While he hasn't been able to do so as of late, this fight poses a perfect stylistic matchup fro Brundage as he'll be able to work his combinations from range. Don't be surprised if he tries to Marquez on his back as well.

Why Julian Marquez Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Zach Reese – TKO (uppercut, R1)

Last 5: 2-3

Finishes: 5 KO/TKO, 4 SUB

Julian Marquez has had some tough competition over the last three fights in Gregory Rodrigues, Marc-Andre Barriault, and Zach Reese. All three opponents are known for finishing in the first round and while Marquez is notorious for doing the same, his chin is certainly taking some damage in the process. He's capable of a more methodical game plan and could benefit from working his wrestling and attacking with his low leg kicks throughout this one. He'll have the knockout punch in his back pocket, but look for Marquez to be much more focused and intentional during this fight.

Julian Marquez can stand to win this fight on the back of his counter punching. Brundage will be looking to be first in the striking exchanges, so Marquez should lean back and wait for the extension to come over the top with his shots. He's averaging 4.85 strikes landed per minute to his opponent's 1.62 mark, so he could stand to win this fight on aggression and output alone.

Final Cody Brundage-Julian Marquez Prediction & Pick

This will be an exciting Co-Main Event as both men are looking to get a win back on their records. Both have a knack for finishing fights inside the distance and given their wild styles, we could see an early finish in this one as well. Julian Marquez is the more active striker, but Cody Brundage may be more technical and intentional with his offense.

Depending on whether these two swing for the fences or we see a more drawn-out fight, I have to give the edge to Cody Brundage due to his versatility and ability to remain present during wild exchanges in a bout. His ability to counter strike is slightly more accurate and I expect him to find a knockout blow in this one. Julian Marquez will be swinging for the fences early and I like Brundage's chances to slip the early barrage and come back with his own combinations. Let's roll with the underdog during this one.

Final Cody Brundage-Julian Marquez Prediction & Pick: Cody Brundage (+114)