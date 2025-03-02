ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Colorado Kansas State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Colorado Kansas State.

This is a Sunday game which won't get as much attention as other games on the docket. It's a Big 12 game between teams which will not make the NCAA Tournament unless they can somehow win the Big 12 Tournament, which is highly unlikely.

The Kansas State Wildcats had a horrible nonconference portion of their season in November and December. In early January, they continued to struggle in Big 12 play. In late January and early February, the talent on this roster — which was created with big investments of resources in the transfer portal — began to come together. Kansas State defeated West Virginia, Iowa State, Arizona, and Kansas. The Wildcats were beginning to gain ground in the Big 12 Conference and make a real run at the bubble. Then the bubble popped right after KSU began to create fresh optimism about the team and this season.

KSU lost to BYU and Utah on a Mountain road trip. The Wildcats came home last weekend and lost to Arizona State. The brief surge this team enjoyed is now a distant memory. The Wildcats have reaffirmed how disappointing and underachieving they have been. They were one of the biggest spenders in the transfer portal, and they have nothing to show for it. All they can try to do is get themselves back into a rhythm before the Big 12 Tournament, because they will need to win that event in order to be part of March Madness this year.

Colorado-Kansas State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Colorado-Kansas State Odds

Colorado: +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +220

Kansas State: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -275

Over: 138.5 (-105)

Under: 138.5 (-115)

How to Watch Colorado vs Kansas State

Time: 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN Plus

Why Colorado Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kansas State has shown in its losses to BYU, Utah and Arizona State that it is not a reliable team. There is potential in this group, but it is unrealized potential and has not been demonstrated on a consistent basis. The Wildcats are a classic example of a team which has good individual pieces on paper, but not a group of five players which works seamlessly on the court and is able to mesh in a way which enhances the skill sets of each athlete. KSU should be better when you look at this team on paper, but it simply isn't.

Meanwhile, Colorado — while not a good team in general — has won two Big 12 games in recent weeks. The Buffaloes are continuing to play hard for coach Tad Boyle. They have not mailed in their season or have become casual and disinterested on the court. They are continuing to fight tooth and nail in every game they play, and that is exactly what you want as a bettor from an underdog team. CU won't let go of the rope; it will hang in there and not allow an opponent to pull away and win decisively. CU can keep this game close enough to cover.

Why Kansas State Will Cover The Spread/Win

No one will get caught saying Kansas State is a really good team, but let's be honest here: Colorado has won just two Big 12 games all season long. The Buffs are a legitimately bad team going on the road late in the season. This is a very good bounce-back spot for Kansas State.

Final Colorado-Kansas State Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Kansas State, but since KSU doesn't have nearly the same level of motivation it had a few weeks ago when it was still on the bubble, we think you should pass on this one.

Final Colorado-Kansas State Prediction & Pick: Kansas State -6.5